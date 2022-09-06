Keninah Concord To Achieve Records Like AlgorandAnd Solana

During the pandemic, the world witnessed economic sanctions within the financial institutions that led to the suspension of operations and as such people had difficulties accessing the traditional banking institution, and even the people who wanted to help across the globe also experienced severe problems doing so due to these restrictions. With this, it's already a known fact that the efficiency of a decentralised economy can not be overemphasized.
The cryptocurrency world amid the recent world chaos had a cushioning effect as it allowed individuals to execute their transactions and access their funds. Keninah Concord (KEN), the new crypto, hopes to move this aspect of cryptocurrency to the next stage efficiently.
Keninah Concord (KEN) - Good Communities Perform good Deeds
Keninah Concord (KEN) is a fully decentralized network that is built on blockchain technology and smart contracts, which was conceived as a cryptocurrency donation protocol with the aim of empowering war victims across the globe a safe passage out of the burning effect of the events. Keninah Concord (KEN) is a crypto asset built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
With BSC's fast transaction speed at the lowest possible cost, Keninah Concord will have the ability to provide ample help in a matter of minutes to the war victims. Keninah's aim is to improve donation efficiency by enabling the donations to get to their destinations in record time and allowing the world to heal with as many transactions as possible.
Keninah Concord (KEN) will exploit the benefits of blockchain technology to provide the immense advantages of the technology to users including censorship resistance, which prevents alteration of transactions, immutability, and openness. Keninah Concord (KEN) plans to develop a stable platform to attain the very peak in delivering these services.
The platform aims to erase the already existing topics surrounding donations to war victims, such as the connection between donator and recipient, transparency, and traceability by making use of a hard-and-fast shared ledger which translates to full transparency of donations. This will simply provide a traceable accounting system since no transaction record on the blockchain can be erased and every donation can be tracked in its cycle.
Keninah Concord will be powered by its native BEP20 token, KEN. KEN token will be used to trade, stake, and make purchases on the Keninah Concord platform. The platform will host a public API using the JSON-RPC protocol, this will allow access to smart contracts and checking of account balances on the platform. Also, this will help websites to grant users access to data viewing without having to install a web3 wallet extension.
Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand (ALGO) is a powerful cryptocurrency that has stayed slightly above the current cryptocurrency dip to earn a name for itself. Algorand (ALGO) has in recent times achieved the feat of the decade by becoming the official blockchain of FIFA, one of the world’s most powerful and largest sports organisations.
The platform will be partnering with FIFA for the upcoming world cup. This is a pleasant improvement that has had a massive impact on Algorand's (ALGO) popularity and success. Algorand has surely solidified its global reputation for the next couple of years with this partnership in place.
Algorand's (ALGO) has its major selling point in its commitment to sustainability in the crypto world that's troubled with issues of sustainability. This is speculated to become more crucial in the future. Algorand has already set itself up for more success as it vows to be the ‘greenest blockchain with zero carbon footprint.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is one of the cryptocurrencies to have amassed an immense increase in value since its launch. The Solana (SOL) blockchain is considered one of the fastest blockchains with a transaction speed of over 50,000 transactions per second (TPS).
Solana (SOL) has been able to win over the hearts of many investors with its low cost and fast transaction speed. Solana (SOL) has created a user-friendly environment for the development of various crypto-related projects, which many currently run on it.
The Solana (SOL) blockchain is powered by the native token SOL, which is the means of transactions on the platform. The SOL token is used in the Solana ecosystem to reward users, trade, stake, and makes purchases in the blockchain.
With the help of the improved DeFi solutions that Solana (SOL) provides, its blockchain technology has improved its scalability, speed, and lowers transaction fees. The Solana (SOL) ecosystem capabilities make the platform one of the greatest solutions for GameFi creators.
