Kennametal announces urban afforestation project in partnership with United Way India

● 10,000 saplings were planted to improve Karnataka’s natural green cover
● Initiative inaugurated by Dr. Shanth A. Thimmaiah, Chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board
Bengaluru, July 18: Kennametal India Limited, in partnership with United Way India, a non-profit organization launched the “Urban Afforestation” project in the Bingipura landfill area of Bengaluru, India today. The event was graced by Dr. Shanth A. Thimmaiah, Chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.
This event marked the completion of planting 10,000 tree saplings with the help of United Way India’s on-ground implementation partner, SayTrees. For a period of two years, SayTrees, with the help of corporate volunteers from Kennametal will take care of these saplings so that they can develop into a natural forest cover, aiding in the restoration of its ecological balance. Additionally, the afforestation drive will raise the groundwater table in the vicinity owing to soil and moisture conservation.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited said, “Kennametal's employee-driven ‘Protecting Our Planet’ (POP) initiative is a cornerstone of our environmental stewardship. Through this program, we have implemented several projects over the years in and around our facility in Bengaluru, aimed at improving the green cover of the city. This urban afforestation project, being driven in conjunction with United Way India, is one such initiative that will positively impact the ecosystem and further strengthen our commitment to bettering the environment.”
Citing the importance of such projects, Dr. Thimmaiah said, “Karnataka has always been at the forefront in the implementation of initiatives aimed at conserving our natural resources and encouraging our citizens to actively participate in them as well. We appreciate Kennametal’s support of this project, which is aligned with the state’s vision in this area.”
Speaking on the significance of environmental conservation, Jayanti Shukla, CEO of United Way India said, “We are delighted to partner with Kennametal India Limited to implement such an impactful green initiative. The Miyawaki Method that will be used for this afforestation project will ensure a diverse and firmly-rooted forest cover in the area, which will be a step in the right direction for realizing our joint environmental conservation efforts.”
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About United Way India
United Way India is a registered non-profit affiliated with United Way Worldwide, a 135-year-old volunteer-led global movement of 1200 community chapters across 40 countries. As India’s leading philanthropy network driving social change, United Way in India mobilizes communities and helps individuals achieve their human potential through education, income stability, healthy lives, and a sustainable environment. Learn more at uwindia.org. Follow @unitedwayindia: Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube | #LiveUnited.