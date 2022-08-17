Kennametal India crosses an all-time high consolidated income of ₹ 1000 crore for FY22 with impressive PBT growth

Kennametal India Limited concluded the fiscal FY22, ending June 30, 2022, on a buoyant note, clocking an all-time high consolidated income of ₹ 1000.1 crore, while registering a healthy Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹ 152.6 crore, up 55% over last year. The revenue from operations was at ₹ 990.7 crore, 16% higher than FY21.
In the fourth quarter of FY22 (ending June 30, 2022), on a consolidated basis, sales grew to ₹ 268.6 crore, 27% higher as compared to the same quarter last fiscal. PBT was ₹ 38.2 crore, up 31% over the same quarter, last fiscal. Despite inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions resulting in surging commodity prices and supply chain constraints, the company continued its growth across the Hard Metals and Machine Tools segments.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India said, “Our sound financial performance reflects the resilience and commitment demonstrated by the team in delivering on strategic initiatives despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, including inflation. During the year, we continued to expand and diversify our customer base across segments. Our steadfast focus on innovation - balancing horizontal deployment of proven solutions with new launches, enabled customers to achieve productivity and performance. Our growth initiatives, combined with commercial and operational efficiencies helped us achieve profitable growth in FY22, and we will endeavor to progress in FY23.”