Key Takeaways from the Union Budget 2022 Highlights

February 5: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2022-23 to Parliament on Tuesday 1st, Feb 2022. She delivered and presented her 4th Budget. The Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman began at 11:00 a.m. in Parliament. This is the 10 budget of the Narendra Modi ministry, and the second digital budget in light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
According to FM's speech, India's economic growth in FY22 will be 9.2 percent, the greatest among all big economies. India is well-positioned to face issues as a result of increased vaccinations. The following are highlights from Union Budget 2022, as well as an interpretation and discussion of it.
The following is a sector-by-sector breakdown of the different measures outlined by Finance Minister Sitharaman.
1. Measures that are going to be taken for the Economic sector
• The capex target was increased by 35.4%, from₹ 5.54 lakh Cr to ₹ 7.50 lakh Cr. The effective capex for FY23 is expected/anticipated to be ₹ 10.7 lakh crore.
• India's growth rate is the greatest of any major economy; we are now well-positioned to face future difficulties.
• The goal is to supplement macroeconomic growth with micro-inclusive welfare, digitalization and fintech, technology-enabled growth, energy transition, and climate change.
• ECLGS coverage has been increased by ₹ 50,000 to Rs₹ 5 lakh crores.
• This year's budget prioritizes: PM Inclusive Growth, Productivity Enhancement, Sunrise Potential, Energy Revolution, Carbon Reduction, Investment Financing
• Productivity-linked reward systems in 14 sectors have elicited a strong reaction, with capital intentions totaling Rs 30 lakh crore.
• The recovery of the economy is being aided by governmental investment and capital expenditure. This Budget will provide a boost to economic growth.
2. Expenditure and deficit figures, as well as other important figures
• By 2025/26, a fiscal deficit of 4.5 percent of GDP is projected.
• In 2022/23, a fiscal deficit of 6.4 percent of GDP is expected.
• The fiscal deficit for 2021/22 has been revised to 6.9 percent of GDP.
• Over and above typical borrowing, states are permitted to make 50-year interest-free mortgages.
• For 2022/23, the scheme for financial support to states for capital expenditure outlay will be Rs 1 lakh crore.
• Life Insurance Corporation's first public offering is set to take place soon.
• Activities from last year's budget have received enough funding this year.
• The next fiscal year's disinvestment revenue receipt is expected to be Rs 65,000 crore, which is less than the present year's collection of Rs 78,000 crore.
3. Taxes
• The government promises a steady and predictable tax policy.
• The government will allow a one-time chance to fix errors in previously filed ITRs, with amended returns due within two years.
• Any income tax or surcharge that is not recognized as a business expense
• TDS of 1% on transfers of virtual assets above a certain level; gifts will be taxed
• Long-term capital gains are subject to a 15% surcharge.
• The government would tax the proceeds from digital asset transfers at a rate of 30%.
• A new provision allowing individuals to file an amended return
• Within two years of the conclusion of the relevant assessment year, a revised return can be filed.
• The Optional Basic Tax for cooperative societies will be reduced to 15%.
• The proposal will cut the levy on cooperative societies to 7% for people with incomes ranging between ₹ 1 to ₹ 10 crore.
• The tax deduction ceiling for employers' contributions to state government employees' NPS accounts has been raised to 14 percent.
4. Industrial Duties
• Import duties on some compounds are being/will be reduced.
• The exemption from customs duty on steel scrap will be maintained for another year for MSMEs.
• Customs charge on steel material, flat items, and high steel bars will be removed.
• Unblended petrol would be subject to an extra levy of Rs 2 per liter beginning in October 2022.
• Import duty on cut and polished jewels and gemstones will be 5%, whereas duty on sawn diamonds would be 0%.
• Customs duty exemptions will be granted to selected consumer electronic products to encourage the production of wearables, hearables, and specified mobile phone parts.
5. Jobs
• ECLGS has been extended till March 2023, and 60 lakh jobs are expected to be created over the next five years.
• Central and state government efforts result in jobs and entrepreneurship possibilities.
• A digital ecosystem for crafting and livelihood will be developed.
• This will strive to class, reskill, and reskill citizens through online learning.
• API-based talent credentials, pay layers to find relevant jobs and possibilities
6. Housing and Urban Planning Sector
• PM Awas Yojana has been allocated Rs 48, 000 crores.
• In 2022-23, 80 lakh dwellings would be built for PM beneficiaries.
• Awas Yojana; 60,000 households in rural and urban regions will be selected as recipients of the PM Awas Yojana.
• 60,000 crores have been set aside to provide 3.8 crore homes with access to running water.
• 80 lakh families would be selected for the affordable housing project in 2022-23.
• A total of Rs 60,000 crore has been set aside to establish tap water connections.
• A high-level group of urban planners and analysts will be formed to make suggestions on strengthening urban capacity, planning implementation, and governance.
• 5 current academic institutes for urban planning would be recognized as Centers of Excellence, with a Rs 250 crore endowment fund.
• Modern building codes will be implemented.
• A high-level committee for urban planning will be formed.
• The government intends to promote the usage of public transportation in urban areas.
7. Education
• The AICTE will lead the way in developing urban planning programs.
• We plan to establish a digital university.
• The administration intends to increase PM eVIDYA 12's "One class, one TV channel" scheme to 200 Television channels.
• ITIs will begin repositioning skilling classes.
8. Railways
• 400 brand-new generations Vande Bharat trains will be produced during the next three years.
• KAWACH indigenous technology will be used to upgrade 2,000 kilometers of the rail network for safety and capacity.
• The Railway Ministry would be given ₹ 140367.13 crore, which is Rs 20,311 crore more than the amended figures for the previous fiscal year.
• In 2022-23, the national highway network will be increased by 25,000 kilometers.
• Highway expansion is estimated to spend ₹ crore in 2022-23.
• One product and one train station will become well-known.
9. Telecom
• For the 5G implementation, a telecom spectrum auction will be held in 2022.
• As part of the PLI project, a design-led production scheme will be developed for the 5G ecosystem to enable cheap internet and mobile connectivity in rural and distant locations.
• 5 percent of the USO Fund will be allocated to R&D and technology advancement.
• Agreements for laying optical fiber in towns will be given under the BharatNet PPP project in 2022-23.
10. Healthcare
• A nationwide digital health ecosystem open infrastructure will be launched.
• It will include computerized registers of health care providers and institutions, a unique health identity, and universal admission to health care services.
• 95% of 112 aspirational regions have made considerable gains in health, infrastructure, and education.
• A National Tele Mental Health Plan will be developed to provide mental health help.
• 95% of 112 aspirational regions have made considerable gains in health, infrastructure, and education.
• A National Tele Mental Health Plan will be developed to provide mental health help.