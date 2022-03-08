Kheltalk define new standards in realm of sports news supported by BVC eServices Private Limited

Kheltalk is a one-stop platform for cricket and fantasy sports lovers. They are a fast-growing digital platform for daily cricket news, Dream11 predictions, fantasy site reviews.
They take pride in providing extensive and insightful coverage of all major cricketing and other sports activities with a commitment to get the news out to the users quickly without sacrificing the integrity of the news. Their passionate writers work towards the mission of assisting the users with accurate fantasy previews and keeping the users engaged with interesting content on a regular basis.
At Kheltalk, the writers love the sport as much as their users do. Thus, they make sure to come up with interesting and unique cricket news in order to enhance the cricket world while keeping the fans engaged throughout.
Fantasy cricket is an important section of Kheltalk that is reaching multitude of heights in recent times with users in million every day. At Kheltalk, they provide extensive and accurate coverage of Fantasy sports with the best possible outcomes which help our user to put their names upfront. They provide a detailed review of all the leading Fantasy providers in India which helps their users to pick the one which suits them the best.
One of their USPs is the Player Biographies they provide. Kheltalk is a credible source when it comes to player biographies where the users are enriched with the news around their favourite sportspeople.
As they take their users seriously, they try to serve with unique and fresh content which is usually not available extensively online. Through Today Match Predictions and other categories they look to bring out interesting facts and details regarding the happenings on and off the field in the sport.