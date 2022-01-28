Khyatiworks celebrates Indian artistry with its colourful murals and artwork acknowledged by the GOI

January 28: In a country like India the best way to make art reach its people is by putting it out there as wall murals at places thronged by people. To make colourful art reach as many people was the thought that gave birth to Khyatiworks, a startup that now endeavours to paint a wide variety of murals on the walls of urban India.
Brainchild of a software engineer by profession, Khyati Mehra Sharma started painting as a hobby and then soon expanded her hobby from the interiors of her drawing-room to the streets, malls and restaurants of India under the umbrella of her startup, Khyatiworks. Initially, Khyatiworks only had bookmarks and greeting cards to offer but soon after receiving accolades, the company started getting requests to paint murals at malls, housing complexes, restaurants, streets and roads across India. Due to this, Khyatiworks is getting the widest possible audiences with every passing day.
Even the Government of India recognised the intricate detailing of her craftsmanship and the potential in her art and invited the startup to be part of the startup India event. Khyati also hosted a webinar for the Digital Vidya platform.
Khyati Mehra Sharma, founder of Khyatiworks says, 'When Govt of India launched the Startup India campaign, they invited around 1500 promising Startups pan India to attend the flagging off ceremony of the Startup India Program. Khyatiworks was also invited for the event where our Honorable PM addressed all the Startups with the new schemes and benefits being launched by the Govt'. Today Khyati is delivering lectures across India on women empowerment and entrepreneurship. Also, she is helping women from various NGOs by imparting her skillset to them, painting and embroidery.
Khyatiworks has also started crossing borders. The startup is exporting hand-painted jewelry, homeware, silk stoles and many other creative products to the US now