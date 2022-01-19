King Real Estate Group Setting the Standard for Client-Centricity in the Real Estate Industry

Over the years, the way to add value to clients has changed, especially with the advent of the Internet. Clients are now demanding more knowledgeable Realtors. Realtors at first worried about the Internet being a threat to their jobs, today they see it as more of a tool than a threat. There are plenty of startups and funded real estate organizations offering their services on internet-based platforms and software yet failing to adopt a customer-centric approach. The Internet enables a Realtor that knows how to use the tools available online, that is only 1 part of driving value to the consumer. Sitting in an open house and telling everyone how great you are is a commonplace practice from over 40 years ago that does not work anymore.
Client Centricity
For King Real Estate Group, it is with the utmost integrity that they take on the responsibility of serving buyers and sellers of real estate. This company takes pride in being a full-service real estate company, whose goal is to represent their client’s best interest, while offering the best possible advice to fulfill every single one of their client’s real estate needs.
Buying and selling real estate are two sides of a coin, despite sharing the same goal: wanting a sale to commence. Both sides can benefit significantly from hiring a real estate agent to help them, despite having varying grounds. Real estate transactions can be tricky to navigate, especially for buyers and sellers who most of the time are not actively buying and selling properties, and therefore have rudimentary knowledge on selling properties. “It is up to the realtor to navigate between understanding their clients’ goals and navigating through the transaction with integrity not only because it is their fiduciary duty to, but to do so as their mission. That is a key driver for increased client satisfaction, when clients are satisfied your business improves.” says Steve Haddadin- the President of King Real Estate Group.
The Team
Steve Haddadin, founder and president of King Real Estate Group, joined the real estate industry at the young age of 18, taking his wisdom of real estate to the company, including his varying experiences when it came to selling commercial and residential properties. Utilizing his numerous accomplishments and his drive to serve others, he now offers his clients the advantage of sophisticated analytical skills. In addition, he is highly dedicated to providing the best quality of real estate services available in the industry.
Along with him is Kevin Stenersen Grant, his right-hand man. Grant is an associate licensee with years of marketing experience. The Orange County native ensures clients that he can help them find the home of their dreams without all the headaches. His track record of success in marketing will also aid potential sellers in getting their homes sold on time, and for more money.
With an outstanding team of real estate agents, King Real Estate Group boasts a transparent system that guarantees their client’s satisfaction above all else, all while walking them through every step of the process, so they are well-aware of the circumstances. Unfortunately, not many real estate companies do this, and most of the time, customers are kept in the dark, unaware of the proceedings taking place behind the scenes.
The team believes that now more than ever in today’s economic environment where the marketplace is at constant competition, it is essential to extend a host of services. Having a team of experienced and talented professionals who excel in real estate, King Real Estate Group vows to their clients that they will deliver real estate solutions that will support their goals and improve the returns on their property assets.
The company extends its services locally, with expertise nationally. For more information on their services, check out their official website to learn more about the company and its services.