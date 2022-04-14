Kishan Ramdihal: From Humble Beginnings To Dominating The NFT World

April 14: 20-year-old Amsterdam native Kishan Ramdihal started trading stocks two years ago. He eventually became a moderator on a large server specializing in stock and leverage trading. He is also an expert in collecting and reselling sneakers, equally well-known in this community. It was selling high-demand shoes that provided the capital for Ramdihal to enter the world of NFTs.
The timing was impeccable as this entrepreneur began collecting NFTs on his mining site at the beginning of 2021, when the cryptocurrency was rolling out. Ramdihal met and befriended some respected digital artists, then decided to join in on Ethereum NFT drops. This early adaptation resulted in Kishan Ramdihal becoming the lead moderator of one of the most significant NFT projects at the time, grossing him millions in revenue.
Today, Ramdihal is known for providing NFT investments and replying to other requests in an exclusive community of NFT enthusiasts. His current project is called Shenzo, with Ramdihal serving as the head admin and leading an operations team. His other roles include providing support, organizing community events, keeping collaborations running smoothly, and managing the community behind this NFT project.
Ramdihal was invited to be a major participant in this endeavor due to the creators feeling he would be a natural fit for overseeing its development. With a lot of big names behind Shenzo, this launch is predicted to be a major success. The utility behind the project is still a secret, but Ramdihal is confident it will be very well-received. He has enviable connections in the NFT space, which he intends to utilize for Shenzo and all future projects.
To learn more about Kishan Ramdihal and his contributions to the NFT space, his Twitter page,https://twitter.com/0xKishan, is a great place to start. As for Shenzo, keep your eyes and ears open as you will definitely know when this hot project is live.