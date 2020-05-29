Know About Indrajeet Jadeja aka Ind Ra who finished 20 years in DJing this year

How did you start ?
I started playing for friends along with a friend in early 2000. Back then it was Vinyls & CDs. Music across the country ranged from 90s Hits, Club mixes, Pop tunes and a little bit of Bolly and Indi pop. I was majorly in rock & metal and slowly gravitated towards Prodigy, Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Daft punk and other innovative DJs and record producers.
How has the journey been?
It has been a wild ride but its been amazing. I worked with different kinds of music over the years, but the sound was always electronica and IDM (Intelligent Dance Music). I have played most of the top festivals in the country, played with some of the top Djs around the world, traveled all over with my music and lived in multiple cities along with some crazy people and now am excited to take my signature sound further with Ind Ra.
What do you prefer, Producing or Djing?
By heart I am a performer. I get a rush every time I Dj and nothing can ever replace that. I am sure a lot of Djs would agree that you get addicted to that high when you play for a packed floor. With production, I get in the zone once a few months and produce multiple tunes which last me the season. I am going to release a lot of remixes and bootlegs I made for my sets in the coming months and give them out for free.
What's next?
I have always been into Ethnic 4x4 music. I have been following and playing that for more than 15 years now. I'll be taking that forward with Ind Ra now.