Know About Kriya Yoga Meditation and Amazing Miraculous Power of Mind By Prashant Pandey

Prashant Pandey is an engineer who became one of the prominent names in the miraculous world of Yoga, Spiritual Mysteries and Kriya Meditation. This article will give the inspiration to remove superstition and inculcate right faith.
If you look after thinking, you will find that the mind itself makes the law and there is no hand of God here. If there is God, then it is within the individual and according to the mind. The intense desire of the mind gives rise to a new law. The result which it gives by systematically doing knowledge starts to be called Vidhan. According to this inventions are also made. From the past to the present, the process of development has been going on forever.
There have been many miracles of the mind, for example, there was a time when people used to carry their message from one place to another by person, trained birds and letters. At that time there was a strong desire of the mind that messages could be sent quickly. And when the desire became strong, the telephone was invented and today it developed further and is available for all as a wireless device. You must have read that "necessity is the mother of invention".
Moving further he said that, the creator of Kriya Yoga, Babaji was very dissatisfied in terms of various perspectives of happiness, love, spirituality, enlightenment and attainment of God etc. He then found a functional method of yoga which later became popular as 'Kriya Yoga'. Babaji's Kriya Yoga is a scientific method to attain God-realization.
There is no confusion in this process and the result is the same, so it is completely a scientific method. In the present times, many scholars have told in the context of yoga-meditation. But everyone's thoughts are different and the results are also different. Therefore it can be called completely unscientific. Why this happens, has to be understood very well. God is one on which three forces are working.
The question is - is there any other God of those who does devotion? Is there any other God for those who do yoga? - Is the God of the Tantra-Path different? Whoever worships the method in which his God is different? Somebody has a vision of Kali, then some Shri Ram, some Hanuman, some Shri Krishna, some Nanak, some Christ, some Prophet etc. Why does this happen after all? Aren't these all deceptive ideas? So what's right? To know this one has to understand the concept of mind.
When the circumstances are completely fixed in mind, then that thing becomes the concept of that mind. They cannot move forward without it. No one has been able to escape from this. He added that the positive power of Dharana works wonders provided it also includes concentration. Keep in mind that when any work is done with the subtlety of the mind, the mind itself becomes concentrated.
Everyone has their perception about some knowledge. Because of the mind, they become ill, become healthy and develop themselves. If there is a change in the perception, then the change in the world will start too. This change is also of two types. positive and negative. But when the perception of the mind is firm, it makes the impossible possible.
Once upon a time, sages, with their penance force, used to bring subtle changes in the perception of a person's mind to their welfare, which was considered to be a blessing of the Guru. Relief can be given for some time from inauthentic things, but it is not sustainable and becomes the cause of many sorrows in future. Sometimes, when your self-confidence is weakened due to the workload, negative subtle changes occur in your thoughts which start causing misery. In this condition, change will start externally too.
Prashant gained interest in astrology because of this mystical research and discovery, through which he comes to know about human nature easily. Which helps a lot in making a person disease-free and in building a good personality.
Contrary to the belief, if a work is completed, it is called a miracle, due to the prevailing belief of the people, no new and strange work can be done quickly. Because of the way the belief remains, its direction will remain the same - this is the reason why the monks of ancient times, Saints and great scholars have called the world Maya. Some people always have this belief, due to which miracles happen and then science also gets astonished.
In the Guinness Book, there is talk that Yogiraj Shyamacharan Lahiri Mahasaya had revived a man who had died of cholera. This news was published in the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar on page number 16 on 11th September 2014. Titled "Dead young man returned alive after 14 years."
According to the present times, when a person can return home safely after a premature death, then after discovering its secrets, many famine dead can also be made alive again.
These incidents have proved the statement wrong that the person who has left the world does not come back. This truth has to be accepted otherwise this incident will also remain a legend in future.