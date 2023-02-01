Know about the upcoming Tech-Driven Healthcare Talent Exchange platform-Bandlik and the Vision behind it

The healthcare industry is the fastest-growing and one of the world's biggest industries. It consumes over 10 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of most developed countries. Thus, healthcare often forms a large part of a country’s economy. Due to it being such a prominent domain, it is extremely important to have healthcare professionals that are highly skilled and understand the needs of every patient. So to ensure that healthcare institutes are able to find expert doctors, Dr Neetu Kumari Singh brought one of a kind healthcare recruitment platform, Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange.
What is Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange?
In the Uzbek language, Bandlik means Employment, thus, the platform works towards helping a variety of healthcare organisations, including multi-speciality hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, health tech and pharmaceutical firms to get the expert staff on board. With their in-house team of professionals having a collective experience & expertise of over two decades in the aforesaid industry, vigorous SWOT analysis and immense market research, Bandlik is today equipped to offer customized solutions to both employers and employees in the healthcare sector. They not only cater to Tier I cities but also to Tier II and Tier III cities. It is ultimately aiming to be a one-stop destination for meeting all the hiring needs in the healthcare realm.
What is the idea behind the unique Bandlik logo?
The logo that represents Bandlik is not just defining the visual identity but it rather carries an element of storytelling while defining the core business philosophy. The logo has a lock & key element that shows how Bandlik is unlocking the talent pool in the healthcare industry. The crucial elements are a peer-to-peer reliable network, unlocking human potential, futuristic metaverse technology and fonts that define trust and commitment.
The Golden Fountain Fill colour, which serves as the foundation of the logo, is associated with solar power and manly vitality. It represents the hue of triumph, success, and achievement. It is related to luxury, quality, prestige, abundance, and refinement. It also represents value and elegance. Lastly, the Bandlik text in the colour maroon stands for intense and passionate feelings of self-assurance, original ideas, excitement, power, risk, passion, love, and ambition. It also symbolises warmth, beauty, and passion.
Dr. Neetu Kumari Singh who is the Co-founder and CEO of Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange is a name well-known in the healthcare domain. With her experience of more than 14 years, she Co-Founded the tech-driven platform with the motive of making healthcare institutions meet the right professionals. In addition to this, Dr. Singh is also the Founder and Director of Relacy Healthcare Management Consultancy. Dr. Singh always desires to bring something fresh to the table, thus, now with Bandlik Healthcare Talent Exchange, she promises to give healthcare industry job solutions that will assist each group of recruiters and job seekers in locating their unique customised FIT.
