Kojiki Buys Analyzing Market for an Undisclosed Amount

May 11: In a bid to increase its reach and expand into different domains, Kojiki recently added another website under its banner. Analyzing Market is the new addition to Kojiki's ever-growing family of subsidiaries and acts as its market-based media branch. The company recently bought the website for an undisclosed amount, amid a series of major acquisitions and initiatives under its 2022 expansion plans.
Some of the domains Kojiki has recently ventured into and announced to venture into include the E-commerce and Weather sectors. Serving as the parent entity, Kojiki's new acquisitions are leading its efforts towards overall expansion and growth in the digital media realm. Apart from branching out, Kojiki has also made some significant formative developments in Analyzing Market. The website recently hired Jolina Rosalin as the Editor-in-Chief. Furthermore, the website has also hired talents worldwide for its several key positions in the creative, editorial, as well as marketing departments.
Talking about the recent developments and changes, Kojiki CEO Sohel Moldharia said, "We're heading to our first and foremost objective which is to expand our reach to different frontiers and domains. We have recently welcomed several websites under our banner and plan to diversify our communicative effort targeted at new niches and beats. The collaboration has been overwhelmingly effective and we're looking at a strong base we've added to our infrastructure for Analyzing Market and Today's Ecommerce."
Talking about the acquisitions, Moldharia went on to add, "we're incredibly excited to see this thing going as the opportunity came in at a key moment when we were looking for opportunities to expand and reach new audiences. With our new acquisitions, we are tapping into the big sectors like the market, E-commerce, and even Weather. So far, our expansion has led to three new websites getting added under our media umbrella. As we strengthen the infrastructure and build an audience for these news portals, we're also looking forward to catering to the new audiences and providing them with the same level of exhaustive services we have with our past endeavors and platforms."
Kojiki has recently also announced plans to open new offices in India and the Philippines. The company has been adding new websites under its digital media umbrella for the past few months, with several other ventures in the near future in the pipeline.