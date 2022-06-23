Korea's No-1 Noodle Shin Ramyun's Shin Stir Fry's launch event witnessed record break visits of people

Recently Korea's No-1 Noodle Shin Ramyun has launched its New Product Shin stir fry in the launch event at Delhi's Select City Saket.
Which saw footfall of more than 5 lakh people along with around 1.5 lakh people tasted the product and also they happily participated in the fun events by Nongshim.
In this launch event to entertain public and to engage people Nongshim had kept many fun activities along with tasting booths were also set.
From 6 th june 2022 to 12 th June 2022 there was footfall of lakhs of people and everyone loved the new taste of product ie Shin stir fry noodle..
Along with tasting there were many things to engage public like food challenge with chopsticks, Squid game, Ddakji, Candy Game, Spin The wheel and many more.
Winners of these challenges and games were awarded with hampers given by Nongshim. Which included chopsticks, T- shirts, Nongshim Noodle pack, Cups, pen and many other rewards.
To entertain kids Nongshim had different plans. Which kids loved and enjoyed too.
New Stir fry flavoured noodle of Nongshim was loved by almost everyone present in the event.
After successful launch event conducted in Delhi now Nongshim is looking forward to set tasting booths in different cities to receive such an amazing response from the public.