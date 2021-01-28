KPG Roofings all set to execute its ambitious Expansion plan for 2021

Kozhikode: All plans set in motion for the expansion of KPG Roofing exclusive showrooms all across India in the coming year. With an ambitious and stead will, KPG Roofings eye to make their dream turn onto reality by making High Quality and Affordable Roofings available all across India. KPG Roofings has been known for its rapid growth, customer satisfaction, and high-quality products in the industry. It has plans to expand its market all across the nation.
Mr. Rajeel KP (Executive Director of KPG Import Export Company), was happy to announce his ambitious yet strong and steadfast approach to make roofing tiles accessible for all at an affordable rate. The plan is to expand their reach across India via 50 showrooms at different locations. These showrooms will provide a unique collection of roofing materials with a wide variety of choices for the varying taste of their customers.
For those who don’t know, KPG Roofing is under KPG Import Export company and provides complete roofing solutions for your homes, offices, and whatnot. The brand has been well-known and is also a customer favorite preference for roofing solutions in most parts of South India, especially Kerala. KPG Roofings are well known for their durable tiles, unique designs and selection along with customer satisfaction and trust. With the powerful combination of an energetic and supportive workforce and the leadership of the Managing Director KPP Thangal, KPG Roofings has been able to keep up with its ambitious goal.
KPG Roofing currently has 30 showrooms across India. Being the most sold imported roof tiles, they also account for about 40% of the market share in importing roof tiles, leading by a wide margin in comparison to its competitors. The strength of KPG Roofings has always been its relationship with its exporters and consumers. This relation builds trust is what has helped KPG to grow so fast in such a short duration of time. It is this trust from customers and the quality of their products and services that KPG Roofings wishes to continue providing while expanding to other parts of India, says Mr. Rajeel when asked about their products.
Even with the current crisis like the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the floods that have devastated the states of Kerala and Karnataka during the past few years, KPG Roofings has seen a steady growth which suggests how good their products are. In the last couple of years, KPG has been able to add 15 new showrooms across South India, extending its reach to more and more people.
The past few years have also seen an increasing trend of people choosing their roofings wisely and hence an increase in this line of business. Even with more customers and high demand, KPG has been able to keep up with the demand and provide easy access to top-quality roofing materials at a reasonable price. What more? KPG has always been the first to bring newer products like roofing shingles, roofing rivets, adhesives, and other roofing related items to the Indian market. This is another reason why KPG Roofings stand out when compared to other such companies. KPG has never been shy to test new things and make better and varying products available to the customer. Don’t worry though, your roofing is always in safe hands with KPG as everything is well tested and quality assured before it adorns your house.
The expansion of stores across India could mean better access to their best in class service and products across India. With such an option available, more people will be able to switch to affordable, safe, and stylish alternatives to roof tiles.
KPG Roofing completely takes out the idea of dealer-agent channels and replaces it with the idea to have exclusive showrooms of their own. Their products are sold only through their official showrooms and this makes sure that the customers will never have to spend unnecessary fees through the dealer-agent dealership. This model not only reduces the cost by avoiding in-between charges but also makes sure that all the products that reach you are of the best quality. KPG Roofing uses a franchise model where each area will have its source of operation for that specific area.
KPG Roofing has been able to set a bar so high in the roofing industry, which is built on the foundation of customer satisfaction, trust, and quality of their products. Like their tiles, KPG Roofing’s presence remains strong all over India with the trust and devotion of its customers toward the brand.