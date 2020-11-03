Kris Gethin Gyms launches another state-of-the-art fitness facility in Hyderabad

Having transformed bodies of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Babu, John Abraham, Ranbir Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others, premium gym chain Kris Gethin Gyms
(KGG) launched its second KGG fitness center at Manikonda area in Hyderabad on Monday, 26th October 2020.
Jag Chima, Co-founder of Kris Gethin Gyms along with fitness influencer Kiran Dembla and Femina Miss India Chhattisgarh (2018) Spandana Palli inaugurated the facility. The Kris Gethin Gyms (KGG) brand was co-founded by world’s top transformation coach Kris Gethin and Jag Chima, CEO, Physique Global in 2015. Kris, who is an epitome of health, fitness, and bodybuilding, has a phenomenal list of clientele and over 80 million followers globally.
“It is a great pleasure to bring our second world-class fitness center to Hyderabad. Kris Gethin Gyms has always been at the forefront when it comes to health and fitness. With the current pandemic, people have realized the importance of health even more. Our facilities are probably the safest you can workout at, with the special emphasis always been given hygiene and safety”. Mr Jag Chima, Chief Executive Officer, Physique Global and Co-Founder of the brand Kris Gethin Gyms, said at the launch function.
When asked about the dilemma people have about visiting gyms in the current pandemic scenario, Jag Chima said “Gyms are not the problem, they are the solution. We have always given hygiene and safety the number one priority. Guidelines like masks, face shields, social distancing, and periodic sanitization are followed strictly throughout. We are also the first to design a totally social distancing design making sure there isadequate space between equipment and ensuring there is no overcrowding”
Kris Gethin Gyms believe in “Fitness For All” and all the fitness centers are designed to suit each class of people, be it young or old, male or female, working or a home-maker. These
fitness destinations provide customized and individual-centered fitness services that keep you equally motivated in and off the gym. KGG has qualified and well-trained teams, unlike the conventional gyms, who guide you through your fitness regime and help you to work-out more efficiently and get desired results. An unparalleled range of exercise equipment in all its centers has been very meticulously handpicked by Kris Gethin himself.
“Besides providing best bodybuilding amenities, techniques, and ambiance we also bring new scientifically proven processes-based tailored services that use digital and accountability tools.
Also, fitness centers in India are dominated by males. We create a comfortable ambiance for ladies at KGG and our gyms have the highest male-female ratio in India,” Jag Chima said.