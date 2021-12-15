Krishnapriya Ji's motivation behind influencing the youth with her encouraging words

Krishnapriya Ji is a renowned Indian spiritual orator. At a very young age, she has made her own identity in the field of spirituality. Today, Lakhs of people follow her on social media and get inspired. She also has official accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube. At the same time, Krishnapriya Ji is associated with the public interest and cow service, she believes that cow is an integral part of Indian culture. Lord Krishna himself loves cows as a mother and shares many stories of her glory, but this aspect of society cannot be denied that today the plight of cows is very pathetic. The holy cow which should have been worshipped, today the cow is forced to roam on the road, go to butcher mines. The feeling of compassion towards animals is lessening in the people.
Seeing such plight of cows, Sadhvi Parampuya Krishnapriya Ji founded a foundation in 2013, in which proper treatment and care have been given to cows along with taking care of needy and ill people who are suffering from hunger, undernourishment and improper treatment. At present, more than 200 cows are being taken care of by the Chain Bihari Ashraya Foundation and a huge Gaushala is under construction for the residence of 1000 cows. Many campaigns are being run by the CBAF Foundation every year, which includes marriage ceremonies of many underprivileged girls, 10,000 tree plantations, Ganga-Yamuna Cleanliness Abhiyan, distribution of blankets and daily use items in many old-age homes, free eyes check-up camps for helpless people and much other social work has been done for the welfare of the people. Today in India, more than 3 lakh people have taken benefit of all these services.
Parampujya Krishanpriya Ji was born on 26 January 1997 with the utmost mercy and grace of God in a Brahmin family of Vrindavan,Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Her virtuous life is the gift of her mother's auspicious rituals. Since childhood, she was very fond of Banke Bahar Ji. She used to hear many stories and hymns from her mother. Therefore, her inclination kept increasing towards worship and devotion.
At the age of five, Krishnapriya Ji received guidance from Shri RupKishor Das Ji Maharaj in 2003, who was a spiritual saint of Vrindavan. And when she was seven years old, she performed her first Bhagwat Katha sermon in the Simhastha Kumbh Mela held in Ujjain. All the saints present there praised her melodious voice and the strong, captivating storytelling style. She has continued her conversations and recitations on Bhagavad Gita, Shriram Katha, Shri Shiv Maha Puraan, Bhakt Maal ki Katha and other religious stories worldwide. She keeps giving motivational speeches through social media to our youth to follow the guided path for the betterment of society. She preaches at different places across the country. A large crowd of people gather to listen to her stories. Her melodious voice and enlightening discussion reside in the hearts of the people.
At present, more than 350 religious rituals have been organized in the country and abroad with the blessings of Krishnapriya Ji. She is a world-famous preacher, bhajan singer, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and social worker. She aims to spread the words of Sanatan Dharma to the masses and at the same time establish a new society by serving the cows and who are going through miseries. Krishnapriya Ji is the source of inspiration for the youth, she believes that "if you want to search for yourself, then connect yourself with the service of others". Where humanity is disappearing in society, Krishnapriya Ji is an emerging force of divine personality.
Krishnapriya Ji's motivation behind influencing the youth with her encouraging words
