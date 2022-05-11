Kucoin Referral Code: rJNKNK4 to Get $10 Sign Up Bonus

KuCoin is a secure cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easier to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. Kucoin referral code is rJNKNK4, using this referral code you will get a $10 sign up bonus.
Just Use Kucoin app referral code rJNKNK4 at the time of signup and get an instant $10 bonus and save 30% on trading fees.
What is the Kucoin app Referral Code?
Kucoin app referral code is rJNKNK4. By applying, you will get a $10 signup bonus and you will save 30% on trading fees. You can also invite your friends with referral code and earn $10 per successful referral.
About Kucoin
This is the one of the Top 3 crypto exchanges with 500+ coins to trade. App was founded in 2017, at roughly the same time as binance. Invite friends to trade on KuCoin to earn up to 40% Come and join us to make more money! Also use kucoin code rJNKNK4 and enjoy a $10 bonus.
Kucoin Referral Code
Use Kucoin referral code: rJNKNK4. Using the rJNKNK4 referral code will earn you a $10 bonus. You can share your refer code with friends and can earn $10 on each successful refer.
How to Register & Get Bonus
1. Download the app on your smartphone
2. Open the app after installing it.
3. Go to the top left corner of the screen and click the User icon.
4. To create an account with KuCoin, click on Sign Up.
5. Provide your email address and verify it with the OTP.
6. Enter your Password and click "Next"
7. Apply the KuCoin app referral code: rJNKNK4 in the referral code section and get $10 bonus
8. That’s it!!! Your account is successfully created.