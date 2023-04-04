KuCoin Referral Code:QBSSSMJJ (Claim Exclusive New User Bonus)

Using the KuCoin referral code QBSSSMJJ, you will receive a free sign-up bonus and a discount on trading fees. KuCoin is an exchange platform that enables the purchase, sale, and storage of cryptocurrencies.
KuCoin is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to purchase, transfer, and trade a vast array of digital assets. The KuCoin app, which is accessible on both iOS and Android devices, provides users with a convenient and intuitive interface for managing their digital assets on the go.
What is the KuCoin Referral Program?
The KuCoin app provides a referral programme that enables users to earn rewards for inviting their friends to join the cryptocurrency exchange. Sharing your referral link with friends, family, or social media followers and earning a percentage of their trading fees is a fantastic way to earn additional income.
What exactly is the KuCoin Referral Code?
The unique KuCoin Referral code: QBSSSMJJ. This referral code allows you to join KuCoin or the KuCoin app to earn amazing new user rewards. By utilising the unique code, new users will receive an unlimited discount on their crypto trading fees. In addition, you can earn up to 40% in trading commissions for each successful referral if you invite your peers to join KuCoin using your referral code. You will also be able to claim $510 in welcome rewards, this includes a free $10 new users bonus.
Regarding KuCoin App
The intuitive interface of the KuCoin app is one of its most notable characteristics. The app gives usersall of the tools they will ever needs to complete trades, buy/sell crypto, deposit and withdraw, invite new users, check markets, use trading bots and any use and other features that the full website offers. In addition, the app gives users access to the KuCoin community, where they can connect with other users, discuss trading strategies, and remain abreast of the latest news and developments in the crypto world.
The vast selection of digital assets offered by the KuCoin app is a further advantage. The app supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as newer and more specialised options such as Polkadot and Chainlink. This facilitates portfolio diversification and investment in a vast array of digital assets.
Moreover, the KuCoin app provides a high degree of security with multiple layers of protection to ensure the safe storage of digital assets. This includes two-factor authentication, SSL encryption, trading passwords, and a secure site and application.
In conclusion, the KuCoin app is an excellent choice for crypto investors. The app delivers users with all the tools they need to manage their digital assets on the go, including a user-friendly interface, a comprehensive variety of digital assets, an industry leading referral program, and a high level of security. Furthermore, its trading fees are extremely competitive and low in comparison to other cryptocurrencyexchanges such as Coinbase or Binance.
Benefits of KuCoin
• Low trading costs
• Huge customer base
• Variety of coins
• Ability to interest on crypto assets
• Innovative trading tools and capabilities
• Excellent customer service
How to Sign Up for KuCoin and Apply Referral Code?
Download the KuCoin app or visit the official website here
The initial stage is to download the KuCoin app onto your device. The application is downloadable from the App Store and Google Play Store for both iOS and Android devices.
Register for an account in Step 2.
After downloading the application, you will be required to create an account. To accomplish this, select "Sign Up" and enter your email address and a secure password. After submitting your information, you will receive an email containing a verification link that you must open to complete registration.
Application of Referral Code: In the referral code section of the KuCoin app, enter the referral code to receive a bonus.
Step 4: Authenticate your account
To authenticate your account, you must provide KuCoin with your name, address, and a government-issued photo ID. This is required by AML and KYC regulations.
Add funds to your account in Step 5.
Once your account has been verified, you will need to deposit funds before you can begin trading. To accomplish this, pick the "Deposit" button and select the desired currency. You can deposit funds via credit or debit card, bank transfer, and several other options.
Step 6: Buy cryptocurrency
Once your funds have been deposited into your account, you may begin purchasing cryptocurrency. Click the "Trade" icon and select the cryptocurrency you wish to purchase. You can then input the desired amount and complete the transaction.
Which is the Best KuCoin Referral Code
Using a referral code, you will receive a sign-up incentive. Share your code with your peers to receive a reward. As welcome bonuses, you can receive sign-up bonuses.
How Do I Invite Friends to KuCoin?
KuCoin provides an industry leading referral programme that enables users to earn huge commissions on their invitees’ trading fees by inviting them to join the platform. Here are the steps to refer peers to KuCoin:
1. Sign in with your KuCoin credentials.
2. In the "Assets" section of the navigation menu, select the "Invitation Bonus" tab.
3. Your referral link and code will be displayed. Share the referral link or code with your peers and instruct them to register using your referral link or referral code.
4. Before you are credited with the referral incentive, your friends must register, pass the verification process, and make a deposit.
5. When your contacts begin trading on KuCoin, you will receive a commission in the form of KCS on their trading fees. (KuCoin Shares). KuCoin determines the commission rate, which is subject to change.
6. By visiting the "Invitation Bonus" tab you will be able to check your assets and trading commissions earned through your invitees.
How Do I Add Funds to KuCoin?
1. Sign in with your KuCoin credentials.
2. In the "Assets" section of the navigation bar, click the "Deposit" icon.
3. Select the desired cryptocurrency to deposit.
4. Clicking "Deposit" next to the specified cryptocurrency will generate a deposit address.
5. Copy the deposit address and use it to transfer funds to your KuCoin account from an external wallet or another crypto exchange.
Wait for blockchain confirmation of the transaction. The wait times can vary by type of currency, network used, and how busy the networks are. Deposits and withdrawals can be anywhere from a few seconds to around 15 minutes.
Affiliate Program for KuCoin in 2023
KuCoin is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to purchase, sell, and trade a vast array of digital assets. Additionally, the platform offers an affiliate programme that enables users to earn rewards for referring new members. In this article, we will examine the features and benefits of the KuCoin affiliate program, as well as how it can help users earn additional income.
Sharing your affiliate/referral link with friends, family, or social media followers is a fantastic way to earn extra income through commission via the KuCoin affiliate programme. When someone uses your referral link to sign up for KuCoin and executes their first transaction, you will receive a percentage of their trading fees. With such programs, the more individuals that you able to refer, the more commissions you can potentially make.
Participating in the KuCoin affiliate programme is simple, which is one of its primary advantages. Simply sign up for a KuCoin account and share your referral link with others to earn rewards. There are no prerequisites or prerequisite experience, making participation open to anyone.
A further advantage of the KuCoin affiliate programme is that it generates passive income. This means that your invitees with continue to provide you with commissions for life, as long as they are actively trading.
In addition, KuCoin offers a multi-level referral programme, this means that if any of your invitees invite their own users, you will also get a 5% share of that persons trading fees too. This creates an opportunity to earn additional income by developing a referral team.
In conclusion, the KuCoin affiliate programme is an excellent method for users to generate additional income by referring others to the platform. With its easy-to-use referral system, potential for passive income, and multi-level referral system, the KuCoin affiliate programme is a fantastic way to earn extra income.
