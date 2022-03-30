Kukdukoo Lit Fest Wraps up its Third Edition ~The event was graced by renowned Author & Social Activist - Maneka Gandhi~

India’s Favourite Children’s Literature Festival – Kukdukoo Lit Fest has successfully concluded its third edition on 26th and 27th March’22 in Gurgaon.
A literary expedition and a uniquely interactive event, the festival was organized with an aim to intrigue the kids and imbibe the habit of reading in them with a bunch of fun-filled and exciting sessions and performances.
Through this festival, KLF has fruitfully created a buzz and built much needed awareness about reading physical books and storytelling among children and their parents.
Right from Author Sessions, Storytelling, Theatre Shows to Clowning Shows and Book Fair; the event took the attendees through the world of literature, poetry, visual and performing arts; all under one roof. Spread across different tracks for 3 to13-year-olds, the event focused on bringing the children to experience; engage; learn; and scribble. Besides this, the fest also connected with the parents’ community through discussion on topics like ‘storytelling or parents’, ‘financial literacy for children’ and other such parenting matters. The event also hosted a Kukdukoo HAAT to shop the creative way along with the food junction.
Expressing his delight on the success, Mr. Avishek Roy, Co-Founder, Kukdukoo, said, “We need a directional change to move our young children away from gadgets and malls and bring them close to reading and storytelling. This is an effort to move the needle in that direction. We are extremely honoured and encouraged by the fact that parents of Gurgaon- Delhi-NCR have attended the third edition of the festival in such large numbers. I would like to also thank few Gurgaon schools like Suncity World, Kunskapsskolan, Shiv Nadar, Mount Olympus who have encouraged their parent community to bring their children to attend this literary event”.
Mr. Jugmendra Baliyan, Co-Founder, Kukdukoo further added “With this fest, our intention has been simple and clear – to keep the kids engaged while also igniting their minds through reading.”
This euphoric gala witnessed the presence of prominent personalities including Authors like Maneka Gandhi, Paro Anand, Venita Coelho, Varsha Seshan; Story Tellers - Jeeva Raghunath, Janaki Sabesh, Ramya Srinidhi and Theatre artists – Imran Khan, Mohd. Shameem and Garima Arya to name a few.
While interacting with the kids during her session, Maneka Gandhi discussed the kind of fears the kids had and interestingly briefed them about how to overcome their fears.
Besides this, the third edition of the Lit Fest brought forth 14 Eminent Book Authors, 18 Renowned Storytellers, 12 Prominent Theatre Artists, 10,000 + Books by Indian and international children’s authors.
Day 1 of the event was full of book reading and story-telling sessions by renowned authors and storytellers, spread across the day. To keep the excitement alive, these sessions were backed by puppet shows; musical poetry; doodling and calligraphy sessions curated for the young minds aged between 3 to 14 years. Whereas the Day 2 encapsulated story-drama workshops; author sessions; followed by clown show, and scribbling activities.
This one-of-its-kind festival also hosted mesmerizing performances by eminent artists including Fouzia Dastango, India’s first female Dastango (storyteller) and Monica Santos, the famous Bollywood clown star.
On this note, the third edition of this wonderful celebration came to an end with a promise to return with even more captivating activities soon!
About Kukdukoo
Kukdukoo is an initiative by two enterprising and young fathers who believes that every child deserves an equal opportunity. As young minds are raw and innocent, it is easy to tap and develop their natural creativity. With an idea to spread the love of reading & stories, nurture young art enthusiasts, and indulge young kids in various fun and educational activities, all at one platform, Kukdukoo came into being in the year 2019.