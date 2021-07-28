Kuldeep Gurjar Supports And Encourages Fellow Leaders During Election Campaigns

Senior Regional Leader and recently appointed State Secretary of Congress Youth, Haryana, Kuldeep Gurjar earnestly dedicates himself to support the election campaigns of fellow Congress party leaders to win the elections. Kuldeep Kurjar has been a hard worker of the Congress Party for the last several years. Seeing his loyalty and dedication, he was also recently declared the State Secretary of Haryana Youth Congress.
Kuldeep Gurjar has also done many things to strengthen the party on the ground level. In 2019, he also started a campaign called "Yuva Chale Gaon Gaon". His sole purpose of starting this campaign was to strengthen the Congress party on the grassroot level and connect with the people of the villages.
Apart from this, Congress Youth State Secretary, Kuldeep Gurjar campaigns not only for himself but also for other leaders of the Congress party and goes door to door asking for votes during the election campaign. Kuldeep Gurjar has been very active socially and politically in Haryana's Sohna Vidhan Sabha since 2008.
In 2018, Kuldeep Gurjar took the policies of the Congress party to the people in the election campaign from village to village for Ashok Chandna ji in the Rajasthan assembly elections and also strengthened the party on the grassroot level. In the Rajasthan assembly elections, Kuldeep Gurjar also supported Dheeraj Gurjar in the election campaign from Bhilwara assembly seat and spread awareness about the weaknesses of the BJP government and the justice-oriented plans of the Congress party to the people.
In the Jind by-election held in 2019, Kuldeep Gurjar along with Dr. Ashok Tanwar campaigned from village to village and demanded votes from the public for Randeep Surjriwal. In April 2019, Kuldeep Gurjar, along with Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana, who was contesting from the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat, visited several villages and made people aware of the strategies of the Congress party and demanded to vote for Avtar Singh.
Kuldeep Gurjar has been associated with the Congress party for three generations. Before him, his father and grandfather have also worked hard to strengthen the Congress party on the ground level. And Kuldeep Gurjar is also following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather to connect and strengthen the Congress party at the grassroots level.