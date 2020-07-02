Kuldeep Singh Cricketer Turned Singer all set to fly high in the world of music

Kuldeep Singh had barely dreamt that after moving steadily with cricket, he would also try his luck in music. He started playing cricket staying so young, and soon was able to make a mark in this field doing well in his sporting career. Since he was born and brought up in Delhi, he had various career options and he chose cricket in his initial days and played it well with different teams at different clubs and sporting complexes. He got the chance to play both the under 16 and under 19 tournaments.
The former was at the Chilla Sports Complex and the latter was at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium for Delhi. He was doing well when he joined the music institute 'Pryaag Sangeet Samiti' joining a course in classical music. Kuldeep Singh was quick to pursue his next advanced level program in classical music, which he is currently pursuing. While being active in this field, he soon planned to come out with his debut track known as Tu He Hai. He seems to have added his good efforts in the said song to embark upon with a big brand.
Having said that, he is keen to gain a good response for his debut track as it is being brought up by a big brand in music. Well, he is still releasing any detail about the same. You got to wait and watch as to how he brings out his debut track. But he is putting loads of efforts to turn things in the right direction. So that he can get the maximum of the mileage in the media. Well, lets see how things would move, as of now we see the cricketer turn singer keeping his finger crossed for his debut song for an overwhelming response.