Kumar Adarsh, riding high on success as a fantasy Cricket Analyst!

Digital technology has given a new twist to every possible thing. No sector has remained untouched by the impact of the digital revolution including sports. It has entered India’s first passion, the game of cricket as well. The sport that was played on the ground and in every nook and corner of the subcontinent is now also played professionally online as Fantasy Cricket. Fantasy cricket has helped thousands of cricket lovers earn fortunes for their love of cricket. Kumar Adarsh, a fantasy cricket analyst is one of them.
Kumar Adarsh, known as KetanTeams in the world of fantasy cricket world is a successful analyst who has not only earned a handsome amount through his accurate predictions but helped hundreds of other people to earn as well. His great research abilities and knowledge of the game have helped him to gain expertise as a fantasy cricket analyst. Like most Indians, he too shares a passion for cricket. But he has utilized his passion and turned it into a profession, not on the field but off-the-field. After knowing getting to know about fantasy cricket he started it as a hobby and to earn some pocket money, but he realized that he has the skills of a professional analyst.
He started a YouTube channel to provide the latest developments about the world of cricket and also to give some guidance in fantasy cricket. His channel became a huge success in no time. Very soon his channel crossed the 100 k subscribers. He expanded analysis from T-20 to other formats of the game which are One Day Internationals, and Test cricket – both domestic and international. His success proves how giving previews, predictions, and expert opinions on what fantasy players should do can help people earn more. His channel stands at 112k subscribers at present
KetanTeams which is a brainchild of Kumar Adarsh is a renowned firm in the field of Fantasy Sports. He says “We are still at the starting stage of fantasy sports. The online sports world has immense opportunities to build a successful career or business. I have always believed in dreaming and chasing those dreams. The results are satisfactory for me. I can assure you that if you have good knowledge of sports and you keep yourself updated then you have good chances of success if you know how to utilize your knowledge”
Kumar Adarsh has established himself as a Fantasy cricket analyst, a sportswriter, and an entrepreneur at the same time. He credits a large part of his success to his parents who always stood by his side in his passion for the sport.
He has set an example with his success that even if you choose an off-beat career but follow it wholeheartedly the success is bound to follow.