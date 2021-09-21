Kunal Seth, Director (Shalimar Corp Ltd) on Indian Real Estate “India 2.0 is here and it’s here to stay”

The recent global pandemic has halted progress worldwide with a rapid disparity emerging in supply and demand in even the most powerful economies across markets. India is no stranger to this reality, having faced the most massive drop in GDP growth rate for any big economy worldwide. A double digit fall in economic growth rate would have dampened the spirit of even the strongest economic players anywhere in the world, however, it appears that India Inc is not prepared to take this hit lying down. In fact, if economists are to be believed, the resurgence of Post-Pandemic India may surpass their wildest expectations. What is this remarkable resilience most attributable to? We reached out to the young leaders of India Inc to find out, and if Shalimar Corp Ltd’s firebrand young Director Mr Kunal Seth is to be believed, we may have barely scratched the surface.
“You can measure might but you cannot measure resolve. Turn of the Millennium Indian youth took a vow - they’d lead the nation to the very top of the World’s Markets. The 2008 financial crisis completely annihilated markets and businesses all over the World and for good measure. Yet, India stood strong. The collapse of the Housing Bubble in North American Markets mauled the Global ecosystem like a bear yet India stood strong. There’s something about us Indians. We never give up.” The slight twinkle in his eye is uncharacteristic of a man known across Indian Real Estate for his terse approach. Always known as the rather stoic scion of a family respected all over India for their contribution to Industry and Policy, it is quite clear how deeply and passionately he feels about this subject. We delve further and question him how he foresees this fightback taking place.
“We’re Young, we’re technologically driven, and we’re here. Now, the World is getting used to it,” he answers, referring to the fact that India is home to the youngest population on average and therefore the largest young workforce all over the World. “Well, to be fair it’s not as though Indian technical, architectural & engineering prowess is a sudden or new phenomenon. I mean, just look at India’s architectural history or the fact that CEOs of Big Tech all over the World are Indian. As a culture, we have always had a predisposition towards higher learning, innovation and radical invention. Granted, centuries of oppression under foreign powers may have acted as roadblock to the natural evolution of these cultural and historical traits, but, as the World is learning now, you can delay the inevitable but never entirely deny it. India 2.0 is here and it’s here to stay”, he adds, with a firmness of resolve, grit and determination palpable throughout his rather spartan cabin at Shalimar Titanium in Lucknow which is ever so slightly emblematic of the man that maneuvers the humongous Giant that is Shalimar Corp Limited from this very room.
Put contextually, Mr Seth is bang-on with his remarks. Despite centuries of being Colonised and exploited, India has already emerged as one of the World’s largest economies and quite convincingly the World’s largest market for Consumer & Electronic goods. From being taken for granted to now being wooed by Big Business from all over the World, India has come a long way indeed. And it is in no small measure a success driven by Indian youth. India’s Technical & IT revolution was driven completely by what is now known as the Gen X and Gen Y globally, driving in Foreign Exchange and nurturing a Start-Up ecosystem that is now valued at Billions of Dollars. One would be remiss to assume that this was an insular phenomenon, technology doesn’t develop in a vacuum, a technologically driven society inevitably employs innovation and invention into all spheres of life & business. The results are irrefutable.
But how does it impact the Real Estate Industry, the sphere of business where Mr Seth plies his trade? “Oh massively, and then some!”, the glint and excitement that had given way to grit while talking about hardships is now back as we venture into a topic he feels deeply connected to. “I’m a complete tech-geek myself. I’d been excited about the endless possibilities Virtual & Augmented Reality technologies had & their implication for the Rel Estate Development industries ever since I was in college. And look where we are now! VR is now being used for Virtual Home Tours - Shalimar Corp Ltd has itself begun incorporating these into our fold. Augmented Reality and Virtual Projection is being used by architects & engineers to craft unthinkable and awe-inspiring designs and construction marvels now. And to think this is just the beginning. Just the tip of the iceberg. No one can truly predict what avenues shall be next to be explored and completely revolutionised, and that is half the reward of trying to introduce these into the Indian Real Estate spectrum”.
Again, it can be said without a shadow of a doubt that Mr Seth is possibly the frontrunner in deploying these fictionesque technical advancements into the Indian Real Estate sphere. From Virtual Tours, to cutting-edge Design & Development, from 360-Degree Home Views to ecological landscaping, Shalimar Corp Ltd has been the flag bearer of this new marriage between conventional Real Estate & modern technology. “It serves us well that our roots as an organization are firmly set in a rich legacy of heritage Indian business practices. This could well be a study in contrasts, of traditional ethos and responsible business combined with breakneck technological growth. Balance is the key to unravelling this puzzle, as can be said of anything worthwhile”, he adds with an ingratiating smile.
It is quite evident why his team of nearly a thousand personnel are so adamantly loyal and loving of this young tycoon. A love of hard work, precision, perfection and cold-calculation perfectly balanced with genuine concern for the state of affairs in his industry, his community and his nation. A close collaborator of the Sarthak Foundation which runs across a number of Shalimar properties (and elsewhere) to provide education to the underprivileged little ones, he hardly ever misses an opportunity to give back to the community. He may well be on to something with his analogy of balance here, for if the reins of India Inc are in hands as steady and skillful as these, a Golden Future for what he terms India 2.0 is inevitable.