Kunwar Brar - The Rising Music Composer from Punjab

Punjab has given us many music stars throughout the years. Many of them went on to become global icons in the music industry with their musical talent. This young artist named Kunwarnoor Singh Brar who is popularly known as Kunwar Brar might be the next big thing of the music industry. Residing from Mohali, Punjab Kunwar Brar is multi-talented music artist who has mastered various skills of music. He is a Singer, Music Composer and Music Director all together. Even at a very young age of and being in his early twenty he has achieved many great things as a young artist.
Kunwar Brar made his debut in the Pollywood (Punjabi) Industry as a music director for the movie Nikka Zaildar 3. Before that he got his fame and recognition with his single named "Jyot" by Gurvinder Brar. The song was such a big hit at that time and got him so much appreciation and from the audience and expanded his fanbase. This hit number went on to become one of the biggest hit numbers of his career till date. Today Kunwar Brar is amongst one of most demanding young talents in the music industry and he is adored and loved by so many. His craze is such amongst the youth that he has a big fan following on his social media handles. He mainly uses it to connect with his fans and share details about his latest and upcoming music.
Today Kunwar Brar is a famous name and is recognised by everyone. But to get to this point even he had to struggle a lot and grind for years and polish his skills to get noticed for his work. Over the years he kept his focus and kept working for his dream. Which eventually gave him his desired result and made him a star.that he is today. He is not just a music artist but a true inspiration for everyone.