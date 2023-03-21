KYC made mandatory for two-wheeler insurance

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), a statutory body set up to protect the interests of policyholders and regulate the insurance business, made it mandatory for all vehicle insurance companies to adhere to KYC norms while issuing fresh and renewing existing two-wheeler motor insurance effective January 1, 2023
The digital era makes it possible to share client data efficiently for use by stakeholders when needed. Since the IT revolution changed the way data was generated, stored and used, increasingly, information is being processed and used for more applications. Security is a major concern that is addressed by this processed data.
‘Know your customer’ (KYC) became a buzzword among financial institutions and other sensitive sectors such as mobile phone connectivity providers. The KYC norms were mandated to ensure transactions and users were bona fide, and all the transactions conducted, or use of service was legal and above board.
The KYC norms essentially made it mandatory for financial institutions and service providers to ‘know’ their customers. The institutions need to acquire documents of identity from their customers before selling them products or services. This ensures that no clandestine transactions that are illegal happen. It keeps people with questionable intentions from manipulating institutions and services meant for the welfare and convenience of users.
The KYC norms have another aspect to them too. It can be used to ensure tax compliance in case of investments in financial instruments. Since the Aadhar and PAN are now linked, the financial transactions effected in a tax-relevant period are reflected against the person responsible for paying tax on the gains made. This is another reason why the KYC norms are to be followed diligently by financial institutions and service providers. *
Two-wheeler insurance covered now
The KYC norms were not mandated for two-wheeler insurance. However, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), a statutory body set up to protect the interests of policyholders and regulate the insurance business, made it mandatory for all vehicle insurance companies to adhere to KYC norms while issuing fresh and renewing existing two-wheeler motor insurance. This rule has come into effect from January 1, 2023.
The insurance sector has been empowered by the Anti-Money Laundering Act and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act to bring the KYC norms for insurance policies into force. This move is to ensure only bona fide insurance claims are made. *
KYC documentation
All insurance companies need to establish the identity and permanent address of the insured ahead of completing the insurance policy and bringing it into effect. This entails documents that establish identity including a recent photograph, document that proves residential address and, as before, documents that establish ownership of two-wheeler being insured.
In case the vehicle belongs to an organisation (juridical person), the documents to establish existence and address of the organisation, documents to establish the authority of the person authorised to act on behalf of the organisation on matters regarding the vehicle, and documents meeting KYC norms of the authorised person are needed.
The KYC documents include Aadhar, PAN, valid driving license, passport, voter ID card or ration card. Any government document conferring benefits can also be used. The document needs to meet all KYC needs. In case a document to be submitted does not meet all needs – identity, address, and photo – another one can be attached to complete the procedure.
These days, for those who find it cumbersome to carry the documents, the KYC depositary facilitates this process too. Either way, it helps to speed up the process to ensure KYC documents are in place while going in for a transaction such as vehicle insurance. *
* Standard T&C Apply
Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.