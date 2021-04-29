KYSTAR is the favorite destination of Indian Football Fans

Football is a game which is watched and enjoyed by more than 3 billion people worldwide and its popularity keeps rising even today. There are many major sports and entertainment media out there that share the latest updates of the game along with in-game analysis. However, these media units tend to overcomplicate things and spend the majority of their time overanalysing games and their analytics. This ends up making the game overall a less enjoyable experience as fans want to see the off-field side of their favourite players too. KYSTAR is a football media company that is dedicated to bringing you on-field as well as off-field fun experience of a football game. This is such uniqueness for a media company that it is now watched by fans from all over the world and recently Indian football fans got quite hooked on it. There is a massive surge in the number of Indian football fans watching KYSTAR especially for behind-the-scenes coverage of players. At present there is no major sports media outlet there for Indian fans which can bring out the fun side of the game, that’s where KYSTAR comes as a favorite destination for Indian football fans.
Started in The Netherlands KYSTAR was initially launched as a YouTube channel by Koray Yalcin. In the beginning, the channel was mostly focused on off-the-field personal interaction and fun trivia regarding football players. It was very well received by football fans around the world and the channel became a hit. Later it also found its footing on Instagram (2016). So far it has more than 58.3K followers on Instagram and almost half a million subscribers on YouTube. Overall, the channel has more than 230 million views with the number growing even faster. The love from fans around the world and the hard work of Koray Yalcin made KYSTAR from a YouTube channel to a football media network. KYSTAR is all about providing a realistic experience of the game where its viewer gets to see the emotions of players before and after the game, their training montages, their fun routines, and a major highlight of the game as well. This is a treat for any real football lover out there.
According to Koray Yalcin, the affection and support his channel gets from Indian football fans are unparalleled to anything else. Although India is not a major football team in the world arena but it’s got many passionate fans out there. At present, football’s popularity is raising many folds in India, and Indian fans have been always updated with KYSTAR. The fans are very active as they not only watch the videos but interact with it, ask questions, share it, and even message KYSTAR every day. The current pandemic has been quite hard for everyone worldwide, and KYSTAR strives to bring some moments of happiness in these dire times. For Indian football fans, KYSTAR has become a new home to be personally in touch with football.