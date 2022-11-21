Lakshya Dangi Shaped his Passion into a Profession as Entrepreneurship with Games Apart

Young age is the inventory of fun with mistakes apart but leaders like Mr. Lakshay Dangi leaped to get success around just 19 by rooting the base of his first company, Dangi enterprises Pvt Ltd. His keen analyzing and observation skills made him demonstrate his competency into the transformed version of an entrepreneur beside the face of a player too.
The consistent effort towards business with the young exploring mind created an aura of greatness with cultural protection via the family background. He knows to make equilibrium between the official dealings and the relationship demands of the family.
He is a focused student, who gained 95 percentile in his senior secondary from his school. Further, he was motivated to pursue B. A from the University of Delhi where he is in the stage of completing his 2nd year of the opted course.
He has acquired the caliber to move on to the target with complete dedication and concentrated effort that can change the holistic version of humans. The perception of getting the separate angle of observing the situation from his parents made him a good human being with tactics to have an authentic brainstorming capability. These all-rounder skillsets prepared him to face off with the corporate world to get a remarkable presence by worth.
He was admiring his father but lost the connection due to his death on 5 October 2017. But he didn’t stop as life has to go on and his supportive background triggered him to take care of his family. He was nurtured under the protected shed since his birth on 02/04/2003 in Madina, Rohtak. His father’s inspirational activities helped him learn the ethics of life.
His father entrenched Arya Sr. Sec school (nursery-12th CBSC) Madina Rohtak, Haryana, and Arya convent school (nursery to 12 th English medium) by choice. He founded the institute with Mr. Ashok Dangi. Mr. Lakshay also participated equally as an Assistant Director there. Both the educational hubs are under the supervision of Maharshi Dayanand Shiksha Samiti and Surender Singh Memorial Society.
He started a trend as an initiative featured in his father's memory from the year 2018 to provide a fellowship from the institute to ten talented students. The trend moved on with the years and after 22 years, many of the lives has got the benefit to get fitted into bright future opportunities.
He has a separate corner of his personality as a player and that has been shaped by the gold medal grab in the National Championship held in Mumbai by him. Even though his natural interest is also in outdoor games like volleyball, golf, and cricket. On the other hand, he is fascinated with car models.
In the presence of all the segments in life, he still manages to focus on his plans of launching his new organization in Dubai in a short while. Get his perseverance to fetch what you decided with heart-core dedication at:
