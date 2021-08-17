Lalit Tanwar shares how political parties have made social media a roadway to connect to the people

In a world where things are changing with technological advancements, political parties have also imbibed digital change in their campaigns. Bridging the gap between political parties and voters, there has been an increase in the usage of social media given today’s era relying on the internet rather than traditional mediums. Utilizing social media and being the voice of the youth is Lalit Tanwar, a political leader and a social worker.
Mr. Tanwar who is the District Panchayat President of Amroha grew up in a family of politicians. His father Kanwar Singh Tanwar has been the former Member of Parliament for BJP. Understanding how political campaigns work, Lalit thinks that the use of digital media has helped in reaching the audience widely as compared to the traditional methods of marketing and advertising. The classic example is of the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections where social media played an advent role in BJP’s historic win in the elections. Since then, social media has been a frontrunner with regards to Marketing and PR communications.
Sharing his take on the digital media dominating the arena of politics, Lalit Tanwar quoted, “We have earlier witnessed how businesses, celebrities and political parties for that matter were dependent on traditional modes of promotion like television, print, radio and rallies. But now, the scenario has changed. A political party can do its campaigning through social media, and also spread awareness about its initiatives through online campaigning.” Lalit Tanwar has rightly been accustomed to this new change with social media being the ultimate battleground.
As a political leader, Lalit Tanwar has initiated various campaigns online to raise awareness. He has often been active on social media and has been reaching out to people in need. Holding an MBA degree from the well-known Regent’s University, London, Mr. Tanwar has always focused on working towards the development of his motherland, India. Apart from this, the pace at which social media is prospering has given political leaders like Lalit an opportunity to connect with a larger audience. His core aim is to take the digital transformation in the rural and urban areas of the country.