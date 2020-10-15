Leaders Should Be Empathetic To Their Employees: Ali Merchant

Ali Merchant, the Founder and CEO of AM Infoweb shares his valuable insights and advice to help us tide over challenges.
Ali Merchant had big dreams which he turned into goals. Even though he was from a family with a business background in Gujrat, he wanted to build a business from scratch. At a young age, he moved to Ahmedabad and ventured into the domain of outsourcing. In a few years, he shifted base to Pune to leverage the huge opportunities in the outsourcing industry. His turning point came with the establishment AM Infoweb in 2008 with a focus on integrated end-to-end outsourcing and delivering transformational benefits to its clients through right-sourcing led reduced costs, automation led productivity improvements, and insights led process re-engineering.
Today Ali Merchant, the Founder and CEO of AM Infoweb is an Outsourcing Guru specializing in Health Information Management Outsourcing. He is a multi-millionaire mentor, successful serial investor, and an industry titan.
Insights for the Future
As the world struggles to cope up with the disruptions caused due to the pandemic, we reached out to Ali Merchant for his insights and valuable advice.
“A company’s success is not determined only by its impressive financial statements; in fact, success has a lot more to do with ethics-based management, culture, and business practices. This aspect eventually becomes a part of you and has a direct impact on your image in the market”, he said, when asked how AM Infoweb is able to continue its momentum even during the global crisis.
When asked about the blurring lines between work and life due to the Work From Home (WFH) trend, he said, “Everyone has a different definition of what they mean by work-life balance. The important thing to remember is to find the right balance for you. The more we set and adhere to proper boundaries and combat the obstacles that take away our productive time, the more stability we can seek, remain healthier and happier, and do more.
Set your own preferences, make your personal goals, and discover ways to achieve them. We all have twenty-four hours in a day with lots of activities to do and goals to meet. There may be instances where we may not be able to give time properly, but setting priorities can surely help you maintain balance. Prioritizing can help one in categorizing the tasks on the basis of its importance and worth. This helps you to frame strategies to achieve the more important goals first and leaving the others for a later stage. Prioritizing can help in using your energy in a better way to let you focus on things that are truly important first."
Ex-Employee Re-Hiring Program
Rising unemployment is another major issue that we face today. He says, “Leaders must be empathetic towards their employees”. Speaking about this issue, he shared a very touching experience he had some time ago, “One of our leaders was conducting a Skype interview and I happened to walk into his cabin. He said that he was interviewing one of our ex-employees. When he mentioned the name, I knew who it was. I thought I will say a quick “hello” and leave the room.
I looked at the screen and exchanged greetings. While speaking I noticed in the video, that the room behind the ex-employee looked small and worn out. I knew what we used to pay him, and what a person with his experience earns, so I was a bit confused. I didn’t point it out and I got up to leave. Before I left I casually said, “Don’t worry, everything will be fine.”
Suddenly, he burst out into tears. Overwhelmed by emotions he started explaining how he lost his job due to the pandemic, he had to move to a smaller place because he could no longer afford a nice house. He had sent his family to his hometown. He had exhausted most of his savings and he was desperate for a job.
Well, we hired him back. Not because his story was emotional, but because he was deserving. He was just a victim of an unfortunate situation beyond his control.
This incident eventually led to our Ex-Employee Re-Hiring Program and it has become an inspiration for companies.”
Ali Merchant is leading his company and the business world by example. He aims to continue making a difference in the lives of everyone around him.