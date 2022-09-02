Leading 100x Cryptos to Purchase now: Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Fantom

The current state of cryptocurrency in the world has been one filled with doubt and a general lack of enthusiasm from a lot of people. The major factor in this is the impatience of many traders involved in buying and selling crypto.
A lot of people had created a notion that all they needed to do was put in a certain amount of money on a certain coin and they would begin to make ridiculous amounts of profit overnight.
The idea of making large sums of money overnight on crypto is not in any way unheard of but, most cases where individuals buy coins and gain large profits usually involve high levels of research and analysis.
The cryptocurrency business is like a lot of businesses because, if you do not plan or put effort into properly utilizing your money, there's a huge chance you might miss out on gaining any form of returns.
So, to those still interested in the crypto industry, endeavor to begin researching the tokens to buy. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Fantom (FTM) are some great prospects you should put time and research into.
Polygon (MATIC) - The Ethereum Solution?
Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency altcoin that serves native currency or token used in carrying out all forms of primary transactional dealings within the Polygon (MATIC). It is a layer 2 scaling solution that allows its users to have the opportunity to access the functionalities of the Ethereum (ETH) platform while also offering them fast transactions and cheap transactional fees.
This means that it serves as a bridge that allows its users to access and use Ethereum (ETH) blockchain features like its smart contracts building capabilities without the downside of increased speed and cheaper prices compared to what would be charged when solely ran from the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.
The Polygon (MATIC) token operates with a proof-of-stake mechanism which essentially means that its users make money from the token by making stakes on it. The process or ways in which users can stake on the coin are divided into two, namely; Validators and Delegators.
1. Validators: The Validators do more of the work as they're in charge of verifying new transactions and updating them to the blockchain entry. When they do this, they are then rewarded with a reduction of fees as well as the freshly made batch of Polygon (MATIC) tokens.
As stated earlier, this requires doing more of the work, and as so, you would need to be fully active as well as using your Polygon (MATIC) for staking. So, putting your full concentration is very important because the smallest mistakes such as disconnections could lead to you losing your assets.
2. Delegators: The Delegators stake their assets through validators. They do not need to put their full time and effort into monitoring anything but they still need to look into finding the right validators because staking with the wrong validators will often lead to errors and such errors reflect on the token given to them which ultimately ends in the owner's loss.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - The Cats Are Here For The Meme Throne
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency platform primarily concerned with developing a forward-thinking community that has a goal of transferring or integrating money into decentralized finance environments.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a forward-thinking community and so, it embraces all forms of modernity introduced in the cryptocurrency space. That is why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the availability of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to be purchased and circulated by all of its users.
The strongest indication of Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) intention of building the biggest community is the fact that 90 percent of its token will be owned by the community and available for them to purchase at launch. The community also gets a burn or not burn on the top selling NFTs during Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFT events and contests.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) not only wants to change the state of decentralized ecosystems, but it also wants to impact the state of the real world's ecosystem. This is why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a special and visibly public vault where 5 percent of its tokens are held for the sole purpose of contributing to saving the world's oceans.
This goes to show their modus operandi extends is not limited to just the bounds of strictly business but also extends to the state of the world generally.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might seem like it only focused on fun and simplicity but, it also prioritizes its development and reaches across the globe. It is, for this reason; it has a marketing wallet where another 5 percent of its assets are stored.
This 5 percent, according to Big Eyes Coin will be there to “keep Big Eyes Coins (Big Eyes Coin) top of mind and cuteness growing worldwide".
Below are some more examples of what Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers its users in this current cryptocurrency age:
1. Zero Taxation: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the few cryptocurrency ecosystems that offer its users zero tax on any of the transactions they carry out. Asides from that, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also doesn't have any transactional fees which means that users can carry out as many transactions as they like without having to pay anything extra.
2. Enjoyability: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) at its core is simply just an enjoyable project to be a part of. It was created with a lot of passion and care put into it. its Aesthetic is not only "cute" but, it is genuinely fun.
The project's Mascot comes with its built-in personality, purpose, and a very well-detailed backstory which begins with its adoption by the Rocket Scientist couple, learning about physics, and then its journey of self-discovery and realization that its cuteness is something that he should be proud of.
Things like this show the project's intention of creating a wholesome and interactive community for people all around the world to fully enjoy.
3. Promoting Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Decentralized finance is currently a pivotal part of the crypto industry today but, even with its essentiality, it is still relatively unknown to the larger populace of the planet.
To stop this, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers its users access to tutorials where they can learn about decentralized finance from scratch and this then leads to more and more people gaining knowledge about it.
4. Competitive Environment: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) allows members of its community to compete against each other in return for prizes and rewards on the network. This helps in adding more interaction to the community and boosting its activeness.
5. Clear Plan Of Action: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might be a crypto network that is seemingly focused on fun but, it also is very focused on having a precise plan mapped out from the start to the end.
Fantom (FTM) - Increasingly Popular Blockchain
This is an open-source decentralized token that is on a path to surpassing Ethereum (ETH) by offering its users faster and more affordable transactions. The Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) is the tool it uses to facilitate its faster transactional speed times. Fantom (FTM) can set up every transaction separately without the hassle of having to arrange them in a queue or wait for the other transactions in the queue to begin.
It is a scalable network in nature and, its native token is the Fantom (FTM) and, due to its Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine, can send dApps (decentralized applications) to its network. Fantom (FTM) has over a thousand daily active users with more than 200 dApps currently available on the network.
Fantom (FTM) is a very developer-friendly platform and allows its users to freely create with Solidly and tools such as Remix, MetaMask, and Truffle. Using the Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine compatibility, the system developers can then deploy the apps they create just like they would be able to if they were on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network.
Fantom (FTM) open source policy allows for various users to freely go through, monitor, and comment on the systems code. This allows community members to know more about it and also gives them an avenue to suggest ideas they think might be able to improve the system and better the experience for the whole community.
Fantom (FTM) also gives its users rewards when they stake their personal Fantom (FTM) to help stabilize the token and users can also use the earned rewards as collateral for decentralized finance.
Cryptocurrencies are powerful digital assets that can be used to provide incredible amounts of profit to those who buy them but, just like any form of asset or commodity, they are risks involved. These risks differ with each crypto token and can make or break one's finances if meticulous care and attention aren't dedicated to the process.
In the end, with new tokens being released each day, they are hundreds of options to choose from in the crypto market and there is no perfect token. So, all buyers should ensure that they go in only when they have put the right amount of time into researching the token they want to buy.
