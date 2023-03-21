Leading radiation oncologist Dr. Sridhar PS on TomoTherapy Radiation Treatment and its immense benefits

New Delhi (India), March 21: Radiation therapy has emerged as a prevalent and significant cancer treatment. Oncologists recommend radiation in almost treatment plans of nearly 70% to 80% of cancer patients. Medical professionals and researchers strive to improve radiotherapy's safety and efficiency by administering enough radiation to kill cancer cells while protecting the surrounding normal tissue.
With its precision, modulation, and 360-degree delivery system, Tomotherapy represents a significant advancement in this search. TomoTherapy is one of the best options for cancers that are difficult to access or close to vital organs in India, with fewer adverse effects. It can also be used to treat several tumors and re-treat areas simultaneously.
Dr Sridhar Papaiah Susheela, one of India's leading Cyberknife Specialists, offers TomoTherapy Radiation Treatment to treat cancer. TomoTherapy, also known as helical tomotherapy, is a type of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT). TomoTherapy offers targeted radiation to the tumor cells while causing minimal damage to the nearby tissues and surrounding areas.
According to Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sridhar PS, TomoTherapy is a safe radiation treatment option to treat various types of cancer, including brain, breast, lung, prostate, and more. It is also an ideal treatment option for complex tumours that are in close proximity to vital organs and require precision treatment.
The TomoTherapy procedure involves treatment planning and delivery with a CT image-guided patient positioning. The TomoTherapy equipment is similar to a computed tomography (CT) system.
Before delivering the radiation, the radiation oncologist refers to a 3D image of the tumour and plans to accurately deliver the radiation as per the size, shape and location of the tumour without damaging the nearby tissues and areas.
Dr Sridhar PS adds that 'I am impressed and satisfied with the benefits that TomoTherapy offers such as targeted radiation as per the shape of the tumours, the possibility of delivering higher-dose radiation which improves the rate of effectiveness of the treatment, and lastly, minimal side effects as less radiation reach surrounding healthy areas and organs.
TomoTherapy offers a significant advancement in radiotherapy by delivering radiation precisely to tumours while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Dr Sridhar PS recommends TomoTherapy as it delivers radiation from all angles, providing precise and effective treatment for cancer with fewer adverse effects.
Dr Shridhar highlights that it is a highly reliable IMRT with image-guided radiotherapy as an image is taken and care is taken to perfectly match it before administering the radiation. In addition, TomoTherapy can also perform stereotactic body radiation therapy. He adds that TomoTherapy is suitable for radiation treatment of craniospinal tumors too. , and radiation is administered in a single go.
The time taken to administer radiation is faster and is administered in a single go than in conventional treatment. Also, the most convenient advantage of TomoTherapy is its capability to treat a large field or multiple areas in the same patient.
About Dr Sridhar Papaiah Susheela
Prof Dr Sridhar Papaiah Susheela, with more than 19 years of experience, is one of the best radiation oncologists in India, renowned for his expertise in the latest radiation technologies such as TomoTherapy, IMRT, IGRT, SBRT, and chemoradiotherapy.
He treats prostate, hepatobiliary, pancreatic cancers, benign and neurological tumors with high-precision radiation methods that target tumors with extreme accuracy and minimize adverse effects.
He also specializes in PET CT Scan and is known for his exceptional knowledge in genomics, radiogenomics, Artificial intelligence (AI), Immunorad & functional radiosurgery. Dr Sridhar PS has treated over 10,000 patients, including 3000 cyberknife patients, and is highly sought-after in India for his knowledge and skills.
