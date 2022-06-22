Leading the Way Out of the Crypto-Crash - Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Mehracki (MKI)

After a pretty bleak week in the crypto-verse, a lot of currencies are starting to show major signs of recovery. However, some prices are still at all-year lows right now. Let’s examine why many experts are saying the same thing at the moment: now could well be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency.
Will Ethereum go back up? Where is the best place to put your money? Let’s check out two well-established cryptos in Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA), as well as an exciting newcomer to the scene, Mehracki (MKI).
Ethereum (ETH) - Michaël van de Poppe says Now is the Time to Invest
Founder of the famous BNO news and world-renowned crypto-strategist Michaël van de Poppe has given a morale boosting prediction for Ethereum (ETH) over the weekend, along with other altcoins. He tweeted to his 611,800 followers that he is expecting huge rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC).
Ethereum (ETH) dropped to under $1000 this weekend, for the first time since January 2021. That’s an 80% drop from its all-time high in November 2021.
However, van de Poppe sees this as a glorious opportunity to buy while prices are low.
“Triple-digit ETH is…a chance of a lifetime.” He tweeted.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 6.62% at the time of writing, at $1,123.54, so it is already showing early signs of what could be a huge recovery.
Cardano (ADA) - It Always Bounces back
Historically, the seemingly invincible Cardano (ADA) has always bounced back from the kind of retreat in the market that we are currently witnessing. Every time that it has dropped as it did last week, it has only ever stayed bearish for 50-60 days. This is excluding one isolated period late last year after its all-time high when it had a bearish period that lasted for 106 days.
Cardano (ADA) has always rallied dramatically after bearish periods. It is up 4.60% in the last 24 hours to $0.4976. Many investors will have an eye on how it performs in the coming weeks. Cardano (ADA) needs to reclaim the critical price of $1 again if it wants to recover the recent losses.
Mehracki (MKI) - Love, Soul and Potentially Huge Profits
A new meme coin, currently available on presale, is preparing to take the crypto-verse by storm. Mehracki (MKI) is entering the scene with a breath of fresh air, and its timing could not be better. Everyone is crying out for some positive vibes, and that is exactly what the developers at Mehracki (MKI) are bringing to the table.
Developed on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mehracki (MKI) derives its name from the word Mehraki, which means to do something with love, soul and creativity. These are the core principles of its creators and it's just what the world needs right now.
Most existing meme coins don’t really offer much in the way of actual utility and don’t provide many rewards. They depend mainly on their community to promote the crypto.
However, Mehracki (MKI) is different. It provides a whole host of rewards and has a genuine use case that will bring huge benefits to its users in the hospitality and tourism industry. Users will be able to pay for hotels, food and other utilities using the MKI token, without the need to pay currency conversion fees. Companies will in turn be able to offer discounts thanks to these savings on third-party commissions.
There will be a flat fee of 0.5% for each transaction on the Mehracki platform which will be poured back in to help maintain the ecosystem and to issue rewards.
Whether you are banking on big hitters like Ethereum (ETH) or Cardano (ADA) to show their durability and start rising again, or you want to invest in a newcomer with its fresh new take on the meme coin world, one thing looks certain - now could a fantastic time to invest in cryptocurrency.
