Those who pursue excellence can sometimes find themselves all alone in their journey and against difficult obstacles. The outside voices may tell you to give up and live an average life. But as per Bruno Nicoletti, ignoring these voices and believing in yourself to keep pushing forward is the secret to success.
Bruno Nicoletti immigrated to the United States from Brazil when he was just eight years old. By executing his vision, Nicoletti joined financial powerhouse Northwestern Mutual right out of college. In his first year with the company, he became a top 10 producer and joined the top 5% of all financial advisors in the world at just 24 years of age. While he was a rising star in the financial sector, Nicoletti walked away from the security of employed life when his inner voice told him to seek the entrepreneurial route. And with that, he founded Hummingbird.
An automation company that helps businesses build customer lists through LinkedIn, Hummingbird brought in $5.6 million in profits and received a $70 million valuation in its first 12 months of operation. This stellar growth resulted in Bruno Nicoletti being named CEO of the Year by CEO Monthly Magazine. Thanks to keeping up with changing global leadership trends and providing the latest news, Nicoletti and his talented team have created an innovative service that helps to build and scale businesses.
By virtue of believing in himself and his abilities, Bruno Nicoletti is now opening doors for the nation’s future business leaders. Had he listened to those who said it was a crazy idea to leave such a well-paying job to build a business, he never would have made it this far. And that is why Bruno Nicoletti urges everyone to nurture self-belief and go with their gut feelings.
Leading Yourself is the First Step to Leading Others, per Bruno Nicoletti
