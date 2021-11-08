Learn How To Adopt Growth Tactics With Lisa Hocker

November 08: Lisa Hocker has grown in every field she worked in. As a former lawyer, she has a long record of winning jury trials. As a trainer, she has successfully built a team of 750 people in four countries within four years. As an author, she wrote and published a book that hit the Amazon bestseller. Now, as an entrepreneur, Lisa is growing her business every day.
After closing her law practice, Lisa launched Direct AF Sales, LLC, which aimed to sell not only her book but also a product that she created. She wanted to teach her daily system of operations and sales methods to as many people as possible. Lisa quotes, “The goal is to reach everyone who is looking for a way to build their business without fear, confusion or anxiety, or who is looking for a simple, efficient system that can be executed daily.” As a result, she wanted to help all those struggling or anyone who just wished to grow.
Lisa’s top growth tactics include her inspiring book, which teaches the reader all about the challenging world of sales. She explains the do’s and don'ts through her personal experiences so that people can learn from her mistakes and develop the skill to dominate the world of network marketing. Therefore, Lisa’s system will make an impact on her fellow reader’s life and change the approach of how one looks at their own business. To help her followers enjoy productivity, Lisa came up with the idea of making a unique custom designed dice. Here she put her five daily step method on five sides of the dice, and on the remaining seven sides, she put other income-producing activities. Therefore, every roll will bring specific, actionable tasks that need to be carried out throughout the day. Since this is a unique and stress-free way to decide what to do every day, it helps users stay focused and maintain this growth tactic. As a result, eventually, income-producing habits and routines will be developed without any confusion. Lastly, Lisa introduced a course that is a proven growth tactic for network marketing. It’s a series of 14 videos that only take 10 - 20 minutes every day, but in return provides simple and specific ways to move forward with direct selling every single day.