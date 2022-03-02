Learning the art of wealth creation with passive income streams on Sikhle India: Manoj Mor

“If you’re still doing what mommy and daddy said for you to do (go to school, get a JOB, and save money), then you’re losing.” - Robert Kiyosaki
Wealth creation is an arduous process, which is out of the reach of many because they never try to think beyond the scope of monthly salaries. All jobs aren't created equal and the increasing inflation further limits the financial growth of people. Mohit more is one of the few eclectic entrepreneurs and Influencers to realize this problem at a very tender age. He single-handedly built a successful YouTube channel, amassed followers and wealth while building numerous other passive income streams. Thereafter, he began working on a social cause of eradicating financial illiteracy and teaching new sources of passive income. His website, SikhleIndia.com is a digital portal where users can learn about the newfound methods to build reliable passive income streams and interact with a like-minded community.
Manoj Mor hails from Haryana and decided to pursue YouTube as a career because of the growing demand for brands to collaborate with users. But his aim was greater than just earning quick bucks due to which he built a massive and loyal fan following on various social media platforms. He was open and brutally honest with his content, which is one of the primary reasons why the fans relate to him. The total follower count of Manoj Mor across multiple social platforms is more than 1.5 million, which shows that his content is impacting millions pan India and helping them make their lives better.
SikhleIndia purely focuses on information disbursement and teaching new techniques to build passive income. It also diversifies its content in form of detailed guides, motivational posts, current market trends, to cover maximum ground in the niche. Manoj Mor explains, " SikhleIndia is a versatile portal which doesn't charge any money despite giving out invaluable information. Most entrepreneurs like to keep trade secrets hidden from society but I believe in societal upliftment, and money can play a very important role in that. We have designed the website to be ultra-responsive and offer the same experience on both mobile and desktop. SikhleIndia already has a massive user base and because it is in Hindi, a lot more people from rural areas are also trying out the opportunities listed on the platform."
