Joilson Melo is no stranger to life’s injustices, which has led to his passion and journey crafting himself into one of the finest prospective lawyers in Brazil. At just the tender age of 33, he is a top law student at Fasip College in the Mato Grosso area, is already making marks in the legal field.
He is has become an important figure in the Brazilian, making a name for his work with the latest case of the misconduct of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) surrounding the unlawful actions of Minister Humberto Eustaquio Soares Martin. This led to getting the attention of news outlets in Brazil and across the globe, calling out the lack of capabilities for people from impoverished families unable to get affordable legal support.
He has made courageous actions, with the drive to minimize the injustices that occur in the Brazilian justice system. He aims to make sure that those in power and privileged positions doing wrong taking responsibility for their behavior.
Joilson Melo has a unique background being highly qualified in the computer programing, learning JavaScript, CSS, and HTML in high school.
He moved from the world of technology and taking quite the 360o of a turn. After becoming a programmer, he went on to buy a farm, having seen both sides of the coin of the artificial and natural worlds. He found himself studying the practice of law after seeing many injustices happening among his Brazilian people, witnessing quite a large gap of treatment between the poor and the privileged.
Joilson Melo is currently on the case, working a variety of different legal suits, making sure to fix the broken system that Brazil is undergoing. Having seen loopholes being made time and time again, he wants to make a big change for Brazil and for the better.
Everyday he works to promise all his fellow members in the Brazilian population, rich or poor, get the legal treatment that they deserve. His fight for justice leaps no bounds, and hence why he is the savior for the Brazilian community.