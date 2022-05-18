Let us advocate for strengthening primary care this World Family Doctors Day

“A good physician treats the disease, a great physician treats the patient who has the disease,” said Dr. William Osler, one of the founding fathers of medical education. This adage has been true for centuries and it is more relevant than ever today.
With 19th May being world Family Doctor Day, let us look back at the age-old concept of the neighborhood family doctor. A family doctor provides medical care from “cradle to grave” for the entire family. In India, we have always had traditional GPs or general practitioners. Practicing in the community for decades, they are knowledgeable with large patient bases and enjoy the trust of not only their clients but also the entire neighborhood.
Dr. Krithika Ganesh, Physician and Family Medicine Specialist at Karthik Clinic, Bangalore tells us about the evolution of family medicine and its importance in India today. She explains, that the traditional GPs in India are mostly MBBS graduates. They gained significant knowledge and experience through decades of patient service in the community. But over the past 2 decades, family medicine has evolved as a distinct and independent medical discipline of its own.
MD Family Medicine is a 3-year specialty offered by prestigious institutions like St Johns Medical College, Calicut Medical College, and AIIMS. There are plans to create family medicine departments in all government medical colleges in the future. The 3-year DNB (Diplomate of National Board) family medicine is the MD equivalent course in reputed hospitals across the country. There are also fellowship courses through institutions like Christian Medical College (CMC), and Vellore. Students need to gain entry to all these courses through competency-based exams such as NEET PG just like any other specialty. They undergo a total of 8-10 years of post-secondary medical education with the last 3 years rigorously focused on general practice. She goes on to explain that this makes them highly skilled to provide comprehensive medical care to all across ages, genders, socioeconomic strata, and parts of the body. This development of family medicine is great news for the country. There is still a need to create awareness among the public as well as policymakers regarding the role of primary health care but the situation is rapidly improving, she says.
Medical expense per hospitalization in India between 2004 -2018 was approximately twenty-six thousand rupees in urban areas and around seventeen thousand rupees in rural areas. This was a jump of nearly 34-36% from the previous decade. In recent years, there has been an increase in chronic lifestyle diseases, a burgeoning elderly population, and rapid privatization of healthcare. There has also been a rise of multispeciality corporate hospitals in the metros and tier 2 cities. This has no doubt brought state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the public but it also comes with its problems. In a system with one specialist for every organ in the body, the overall health needs of the individual can get fragmented - explains Dr. Krithika.
Especially elderly and those with multiple health issues benefit when there is a primary care doctor. Without a single point of contact, they are lost in the world of specialists unable to find answers to basic medical questions with minimal strain on their finances. These problems were accentuated during the pandemic. In spite of having all information at their fingertips with smartphones and Google, people are confused about whom to trust with their health. The growing dissatisfaction with the medical fraternity among the public is visible with rising incidents of violence against medical staff and doctors.
In this scenario, the need for a cadre of doctors who can be healthcare guides, truly invested in keeping their patients healthy and reducing hospitalizations is the need of the hour. Family physicians are the right people to achieve this. They are uniquely equipped to be the first point of contact and provide continuity of care. They see patients through various stages of life and this creates a stronger doctor-patient bond with trust and ease of communication. Having an understanding of the patient’s social and economic background as well, a family doctor is able to make healthcare decisions while keeping the patient’s overall wellbeing in mind.
Due to this closeness they share with the patient, they can also be mental health advocates and provide end-of-life care. Family doctors become confidantes or friends in the health journey of the entire family. “I know of colleagues who have been invited to even deliver dedication speeches at funerals since they knew the deceased so closely,” Dr. Krithika says. Family physicians serve as liaisons between the patient and other healthcare providers like specialists. They are in a unique position to collate information and suggest the best course of action in collaboration with other healthcare providers. In fact, family physicians can serve as strong allies for the rest of the medical fraternity, facilitating quality health for all.
Going forward as a country we need to recognize the contribution of primary care physicians toward a healthy society and how best to utilize their skills at a policy level. The government needs to strengthen primary care. This can go a long way in improving overall health and reducing health expenses for the country.