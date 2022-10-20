Leverage The NFT Market With Low-Entry Projects Like Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, And Flow

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that individuals can use to leverage the NFT market, just like The Sandbox (SAND) and Flow (FLOW). One reason is that the Big Eyes Coin platform plans to offer several unique NFT projects that would be beneficial to its community. This article will explore how Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, and Flow can help crypto enthusiasts, including beginners, leverage the NFT market.
Big Eyes Coin: Introducing Cuteness as an NFT
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that comes with a unique social project: saving the oceans. As part of its success strategy, the community-driven crypto will rely on its amazing cuteness and unique offerings to its community.
The Big Eyes Coin project hopes to leverage the NFT market by creating a sustainable and viable ecosystem that offers interesting content and events for easy user onboarding.
Also, the project hopes to guarantee user satisfaction through a chain of profitable NFT collections like its cute cat mascot. The performance of these collections will help push Big Eyes Coin to become a leading platform in the NFT market.
Big Eyes Coin plans to build on its “cuteness” strategy by dedicating its first NFT project to an awareness campaign to save the oceans and aquatic habitats. These NFTs will go beyond mere digital art to function as a pass to various Big Eyes Coin events designed to boost their token value. Furthermore, the NFTs will command a 10% tax, with 4%, 5%, and 1% of the tax to be distributed to the original sellers, NFT holders, and charities, respectively.
The Sandbox: For Multiverse NFT Gaming
The Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum-based gaming platform that allows users to create, build, buy, and sell virtual assets. As one of the most active NFT projects in the coin market, The Sandbox (SAND) allows users to monetize and own LAND (in the form of NFTs) that can be sold in its marketplace. It achieves this through its unique decentralized ecosystem.
The Sandbox metaverse stands as an energetic platform for creating and utilizing various NFT projects that will help promote the Web3 community. The project is committed to ensuring blockchain technology is applied to mainstream gaming platforms by enhancing the creation of NFTs as in-game assets.
The Sandbox’s native token is known as SAND. SAND is an ERC-20-compliant utility token that helps facilitate user transactions and the purchases of in-game items in the ecosystem. Also, SAND token holders can contribute to platform governance through its DAO community. Furthermore, users can rent out LAND NFTs to other builders and creators on the platform. These LANDs can be used to host contests and events.
Flow: The NFT Blockchain
Flow (FLOW) is a community-driven decentralized blockchain platform that aims to enhance user experience. Blockchain developers of the Flow network built the platform around its growing community of brands and Web3 builders to achieve mainstream scalability. The Flow network is a carbon-friendly Web3 network. This landmark achievement of the crypto platform has made NFT minting carbonless, comparable to normal activities like making a social media post. The Flow network is also designed for a wide range of use cases, such as gaming, metaverse, and decentralized finance (DeFi) purposes.
Flow utilizes the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to secure the network. Additionally, the network’s native currency is FLOW. The FLOW token serves as a utility and governance token, facilitating an inclusive and borderless ecosystem. One major benefit is that token holders can earn rewards by staking FLOW.
Conclusion
Cryptocurrencies like The Sandbox and Flow have created various media through which users can explore the NFT market. Likewise, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has shown high potential by raising $2.19 million in its first phase of token pre-sales, making it a cryptocurrency to buy now!
