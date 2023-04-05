Lido DAO (LDO) and Aptos (APT) See Large Dip In Value, But Collateral Network (COLT) Flies High With Its Presale

Whenever cryptocurrency traders and investors analyze the market, they typically realize that many coins and tokens begin slowly losing many gains they accumulated in early 2023.
Some examples of this pattern include Lido DAO (LDO) and Aptos (APT), two cryptocurrencies that are declining in regard to their value. Despite their overall momentum, alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Network (COLT) have seen higher success. As the token is undergoing stage 1 of its public presale, it has been forecasted to reach gains of 35x for its holders.
Today, we will review how this newcomer crypto can stack up against competitors.
Lido DAO (LDO)
The Lido DAO (LDO) Twitter page published analytics on March 27th 2023, where they went over how between March 20th and March 27th 2023, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Lido DAO (LDO) went 1.04% down due to the price volatility of ETH. However, the team noted that ETH deposits showcased sustainable growth of +0.82% throughout the week and that the current TVL sat at $10.46 billion.
Note that this news did not do too much towards pushing the value of Lido DAO (LDO) further. As of March 28th 2023, Lido DAO (LDO) was trading at $2.10. This is a far cry from its all-time high on August 20th 2021, the Lido DAO (LDO) crypto reached $7.30.
In the previous 30 days, Lido DAO (LDO) has decreased in value by 28%, prompting investors and traders to look elsewhere for alternative cryptocurrencies to invest in. If Lido DAO (LDO) does not have a price correction, it could dip to $1.80 by the end of April 2023.
Aptos (APT)
On March 27th 2023, Aptos (APT) held their Aptos Move Monday event, where Founder Greg Nazari and special guests San and Adam, the co-founders of Thala Labs, took a deep dive into the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Aptos (APT).
While the ecosystem's growth can occur soon, the current value behind Aptos (APT) has been bearish. On March 28th 2023, the Aptos (APT) cryptocurrency was trading at $11.04. In the last 24 hours, Aptos (APT) decreased by 5.2%, and in the last 30 days, its overall decrease was at 9.5%. Its all-time high was on January 26th 2023, at $19.92, indicating that the crypto now trades 44.71% lower than its all-time high.
If Aptos (APT) does not kick back up in value, Aptos (APT) can dip under the $11 price range and move to $10. Worried investors are diversifying their portfolios with alternative cryptocurrencies because of this.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is one of the latest blockchain-based projects built on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that aims to become the first Web3 Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending platform that can transform the industry by revolutionizing how users can get loans.
If a business owner requires a loan, for example, and they have a Richard Mille watch worth around $50,000, they could essentially utilize it through Collateral Network (COLT) and get a loan against that asset. But it doesn't have to stop at a watch. It can be any form of a vintage car, fine wine, or collectible physical asset, as long as it has value tied to it. Collectible books, cards, games or anything of value can be turned into an NFT with Collateral Network (COLT).
All the users need to do is send the possession to Collateral Network (COLT), after which a non-fungible token (NFT) will be created that is 100% backed by the asset. This will then be fractionalized into smaller pieces, and anyone on a global scale will be able to lend smaller amounts of funds for an agreed-upon interest rate and timeframe which will go towards the loan. This is known as fractional lending within the broader COLT ecosystem. Once the loan is paid back by the borrower of the asset, the physical asset can be returned to the borrower and the NFT burned.
There are also auctions, where Collateral Network (COLT) will host exclusive online auctions for distressed assets. This will enable investors to get specific assets below their market value, which occurs whenever a borrower defaults on their loan.
COLT is the native token that empowers the Collateral Network (COLT) platform. By holding the token, users will get reduced borrowing costs and price cuts on trading fees. There is also governance and staking rewards that are offered to COLT holders.
As it is currently in its first presale stage, the COLT token is offered at a price of only $0.01. Analysts predict that the cryptocurrency can climb to $0.35, a 3500% increase, within the following months.
The Collateral Network (COLT) team tokens will also be locked for 2 years, while the liquidity pool will be locked for 33 years. The smart contract for the token has also been fully audited.
