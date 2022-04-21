Life Insurance, an important financial investment in the new normal

April 21: Life Insurance penetration in India has increased to 3.2% from 2.8% in 2020 as per the Economic Survey carried out in 2021-2022. Yet, India stands at number 10 in the list of countries with the highest population insured. Some key factors are the understanding and awareness for Life Insurance and its benefits to the consumers. Most people purchasing insurance are aware of its benefits in the case of a death in the family, but the value of life insurance as an active investment tool is ignored. As per a survey, conducted by the Life Insurance Council, there is 96% awareness for Life Insurance in India and yet only 60% people own a life insurance policy. There is a dire need for the information on the investment opportunities of Life Insurance to reach the consumers as this will encourage more people to get insured and secure their futures.
How the Insurance players are shifting landscape
Insurance companies are aggressively moving towards the ‘digital first’ approach. We have seen a digital-led approach become very mainstream, with insurers shifting their operations to be more future-ready and providing a platform for faster turnaround times with consumers. This has led to a revolution on growing demands towards collaboration between insurers and tech-led platforms resulting in seamless online distribution of services.
Post the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have also realized the increasing demand of life insurance and developed an innovation-led mindset that involves investing more time and energy in enhancing customer satisfaction. The organizational attitude at large has been evolving to provide the consumers with a personalized interface as compared to a mass product list. This change is important with growing financial needs, higher risk appetite and a gradual change in life goals of the consumers.
Barriers being faced by the Life Insurance Industry in India
The changing landscape of the industry has ensured that challenges like communication and misinformation are taken care of but still there are some major barriers that stop consumers from purchasing life insurance. Perception plays a very important role in the decision-making process and Life Insurance has been perceived as a long-term investment that is expensive. This misconception encourages people to opt for other financial instruments like equity and shares.
Cost is another barrier that is taken very seriously as 40% of the population believes Life Insurance is expensive and they cannot afford it. Earlier, the industry was managed in a monopolistic outlook with some of the public sector companies leading the way. Post the liberalization in 1999, the industry has taken a much more consumer approach that focuses on giving the best deal possible. Life insurance in today’s day and age can cost as low as INR 1000/ month. This is only possible with the private players and a more competitive outlook in the industry.
Life Insurance Council intentionally addressing these barriers
As we’re all aware, Life Insurance Council is responsible for conceptualizing, planning, strategizing, and executing activities that brings out the true potential of LI as an investment. Therefore, through their recent campaign called ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’, the council aims at creating awareness about the importance of Life Insurance in India. This 360-degree campaign is live on TV, Print, Online, social media and Radio, collectively focusing on spreading the motto of “Sabse Pehle Life Insurance”. Highlighting how it is one of the most important financial instruments which will help in increasing the importance of Life among people.
2022 as a year for the Insurance Industry
The insurance industry is proving to provide some promising results and 2022 seems to be an exciting time for the same. With terms of opportunity size, better and a greater customer understanding along with tech-led innovations. The new digital landscape will be fruitful as this is the demand of the “New Normal”. Additionally, personalised products and outstanding customer experience will go hand in hand with Technology being at the centre of this growth journey.