Lifestyle Miami joins hands with Antonio Brown for their latest activity

Lifestyle Miami, Miami’s largest and most active online community, has collaborated with popular football star Antonio Brown. The wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was roped in to spread awareness within Lifestyle Miami’s community.
Lifestyle Miami, driven by content and social media, collaborates with local talent to showcase the authentic vibe of the city. Created by Miguel Zuluenta, Lifestyle Miami uses Instagram to tell Miami's individual story by sharing informative and engaging posts directing residents and visitors alike to the best of the city. "Lifestyle Miami was launched to showcase everything Miami has to offer," says Miguel. "Capturing the city is our passion, and we truly enjoy driving audiences to the best this city has to offer."
Through growth and exposure, Miguel was able to scale connections, businesses, and opportunities for not only himself but local talent as well. "The power of small business and culture is the foundation of Miami," explains Miguel. "We set out to create a digital space that focused on that promoting the true vibe of Miami and challenging peoples preconceived notions of the city." Believing that connection is power, Lifestyle Miami is able to elevate the voices of local talent, giving them the proper exposure to a broader audience.
Heavily invested in the community, Miguel works hard to align Lifestyle Miami with charity events and philanthropic efforts, including pet adoption events, beach cleanups, homeless outreach, and disaster relief efforts. Believing that outreach and charity are crucial to a thriving city, Miguel maintains it as a digital strategy priority.
Llifestyle Miami takes a niche approach to marketing a vast city. "Miami is hands-down one of the best cities to live in," states Miguel. "Zeroing in on the local talent and culture provides an accurate snapshot of an incredibly diverse place." With talent and diversity at the forefront, Lifestyle Miami covers it all.