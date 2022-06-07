Lions Not Sheep, an Organization That Promotes Growth and Freedom Ventures Into the Metaverse

Liberty is a fundamental right that is embedded in the very fabric of society. After all, it is what separates humankind from other species. However, over time more people have resigned themselves to going with the flow of what the majority wants. Given this, intuitive individual Sean Whalen has created a movement that aims to promote freedom and success through Lions Not Sheep NFT.
It is a movement that promotes family, growth, authenticity, and integrity. The organization had its organic beginnings in 2016 after its founder's thought-provoking t-shirt captured the attention of many who resonated with the garment's message, which says that it was time to stop blindly following the news and media channels.
The ingenious man quickly received a flood of messages from people asking how they could buy the t-shirt. Before long, the grassroots movement caught like wildfire and amassed a tight-knit community of like-minded individuals.
Alongside Sean Whalen is co-founder Greg W Anderson. He is commonly referred to as "the Architect" as he was responsible for restructuring several businesses and building close to a hundred company systems or platforms.
Under the dynamic duo's leadership, Lions Not Sheep has evolved into a coaching platform called the Lion's Den, which assists people in growing their businesses and lives. In addition, it is an elite premium networking and personal growth community for both men and women.
The founders have developed and engineered excellent systems which allowed them to scale the size and influence of the Lion's Den. As a testament to its success, the Den currently has 3,000 members, and it opens its doors to new members a few times per year.
On top of that, the brand has recently released an insightful documentary that highlights its origin story and the great work that it has done so far.
As the inspiring leaders profoundly declared, "We believe that a free community can do something special in this world, and right now, it's urgent, and we need to band together, more than ever."
In keeping with its vision for growth, Lions Not Sheep has joined the NFT space. Co-founders Greg W Anderson and Sean Whalen recognize that the Metaverse is the next frontier. The collection comes with several utilities, including The Freeman World's Fair.
It will be an in-person and Metaverse-live-streamed event that will serve as the culminating event that champions freedom and liberty. Its inaugural event is set for mid-2023, and the two-day event will include events that mix a music festival, a weapons show, a boat, a vehicle, and a motorcycle display into one.
Explaining their goal for creating the NFT project, Sean and Greg said, "Those that lead the NFT space today will help craft what our children and grandchildren are exposed to over the next 20-plus years. We refuse to leave our future up to chance, or even worse, allow big tech to have the only voice."
The future is definitely looking bright for Lions Not Sheep and its community. Its founders intend to continue its upward trajectory and help more people find success and freedom. As they profoundly declared, "We believe that a free community can do something special in this world, and right now, it's urgent, and we need to band together, more than ever."