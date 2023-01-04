Liver Damage Can Occur in Non-alcoholics Too. Get This Test Done to Know Your Liver Status!

Liver damage can happen to anyone, regardless of whether or not they drink alcohol. That’s why it is important to keep monitoring your liver health. The liver health test lets you do just that, helping you stay ahead of any threat.
When one hears about liver damage, the first thing that springs to mind is that it must be a result of alcohol consumption. Wrong! While alcohol intake is a huge risk factor for developing liver problems, liver damage can also occur in those who don’t indulge in alcohol. Several factors can lead to liver damage including infections, autoimmune disorders, and certain medications. For this reason, it’s essential to keep tabs on your liver health, even if you are a non-alcoholic. One of the ways you can do this is by getting a liver health test done. This blog underlines what a liver health test involves and how it helps.
Why is a Liver Health Test Needed?
Your liver is the body's largest organ and is responsible for flushing out toxins, metabolising nutrients, and storing vitamins and glycogens to give you energy when required. A liver health test helps in determining the function and health of the organ. It can also help in keeping track of the progression of a pre-existing liver condition and determining the effectiveness of your treatment plan. Based on the results of this test, if your enzyme and protein levels are too low or too high, it can be a sign of a liver problem.
When Should You Get Your Liver Tested?
Usually, a doctor advises a liver health test to confirm liver damage, monitor an ongoing liver problem, determine the effectiveness of treatment, or detect the presence of infections such as hepatitis C or hepatitis B. It can also be performed to assess the side effects of any ongoing medication:
- NSAIDs
- Statins
- Anti-seizure medicines
- Tuberculosis drugs
- Antibiotics
It’s advisable to get this test done if you:
- Experience symptoms of liver disorder
- Have a family history of liver problems
- Are suffering from diabetes, high cholesterol, anaemia, gallbladder disease, or hypertension
- Consume alcohol frequently
What Does a Liver Health Test Involve?
Also referred to as a fatty liver test, a liver health test includes a set of multiple diagnostic tests that analyse your blood sample to assess the overall health of your liver and check if it’s functioning properly. Typically, it works by measuring the levels of bilirubin, proteins, and liver enzymes in the blood. Following are some of the major tests included in a liver health test:
- Gamma Glutamyl Transferase (GGT) Test
Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) is an enzyme present throughout your body, particularly in the liver. In case you have liver damage or your liver is not functioning properly, GGT can leak from the organ and into your bloodstream. This test measures the levels of GGT in your blood. Higher than normal levels of GGT indicate a liver problem.
- Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is a vital micronutrient that affects brain health, nerve functioning, and blood cell production. Abnormal levels of this vitamin in your bloodstream can lead to confusion, weakness, loss of appetite, tingling in the limbs, and loss of balance. This test measures your B12 levels as high levels of this vitamin can be caused by an underlying liver problem.
- Complete Blood Count (CBC)
A liver health test checks the levels of red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), and platelets. If the results are abnormal, then it can be a sign of an infection or illness, most likely in the spleen or the liver. A low platelet count can also be an indicator of liver fibrosis.
- Lipid Profile
A lipid profile test is a very common blood test done to measure the number of lipids including cholesterol. Abnormal levels of lipids can indicate non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or cirrhosis.
- Liver Function Test
A liver function test is done to measure various components like alanine aminotransferase, bilirubin, aspartate aminotransferase, alkaline phosphatase, protein, globulin, albumin, and A/G ratio. These components help in figuring out whether or not you are suffering from any liver damage or illness.
Apollo 24/7 offers a comprehensive liver health test comprising 43 different tests. Just make sure to not eat anything for 10-12 hours before giving your blood sample for testing.
