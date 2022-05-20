Logarithmic Finance (LOG) And Solana (SOL) Are Top Cryptos To Invest In Now

There’s always a new project entering the crypto world but many do not live up to expectations, and as a result, investors are most inclined to stick with old projects that they’re familiar with. However, some coins set themselves apart from other failed ones, not just with their promised features but their problem-solving traits. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is one such crypto. This new project is set to break into the world of decentralised finance and reach the top, joining the likes of Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH).
Logarithmic Finance (LOG)
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new next-generation layer-3 swapping protocol that was developed to enable smooth connectivity between early-stage innovators and investors. The project is a noncustodial and secure cross-chain platform that is offering unique opportunities for innovators to raise funds on any blockchain network they prefer. Currently, the project supports Ethereum (ETH) but has plans to integrate other blockchains which include Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), Polygon (MATIC), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The creators plan to develop sensible smart contracts and a user-friendly interface.
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) promises some very good features which include:
1. On-Chain Data
2. Fully Homomorphic Encryption
3. Cross-Chain and Multi-Chain Integrations
4. Reduced Gas Fees
5. NFT Swap
To be able to achieve its promise of low gas fees, the platform is using a robust code structure that allows only the most important data to be kept on the blockchain. This will reduce the gas fees by 80%. Also, the NFT auctions will be exclusive to holders of the LOG token and users will be able to receive payment for their NFTs in any crypto or stable coin they prefer. Currently, the project supports only MetaMask but has plans to include Coinbase Wallet, Fortmatic, WalletConnect, Portis, and other wallets in the future.
The LOG token which is the native utility ERC20 token of the Logarithmic Finance network has a lot of benefits for its holders. They would have access to governance rights, staking rewards, better swap ratios, high yield investments, and exclusive pool access among others. In its roadmap, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has plans to integrate the ERC721 token standard for NFTs, and multi-chain token standards too.
Logarithmic Finance was launched in October of 2021 and the LOG token is currently in its presale phase. The total supply of LOG tokens is 4 billion. There are only 1.2 billion in the presale and any unsold tokens shall be burned.
Buy The Dip With Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is an open-source blockchain network that uses several innovative technologies to run next-generation decentralised apps (DApps). It was founded in 2017 and it is currently the speediest blockchain in the world with the fastest-growing community in the crypto industry, boasting several projects in DeFi, Web3, NFTs, and more.
Solana (SOL) is currently running over 50,000 transactions per second at low transaction costs. This is one of the major reasons for its popularity in the crypto space. On the platform, NFTs can be minted in bulk at low costs which means people can trade without being too concerned about the gas fees. The blockchain is one of the best for NFTs and recently, Instagram announced that it’ll be supporting NFTs from it as well as Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).
Although due to the current dip season, the value of the crypto has dropped, this could be the best time for investors to buy into it. With the price being so low right now, when the dip is finally over, there is potential for existing investors to receive massive profits.
