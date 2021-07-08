LOKESH KHATRI KEEPING IT REAL AND WORTH IT AT 19 – JOURNEY OF HARDWORK AND PASSION

Interviewer – Tell us something about how you chose this field, this career path which was quite different from the norms and that too at such an early age?
LOKESH KHATRI – I have always believed in doing something extraordinary. I believe in giving my best to whatever kind of work or task, I am doing. I loved making Youtube videos which was something I enjoyed, also I had to do VFX and have to take care of other works that I had at that time. Even then I loved doing multiple things, it was not possible for me to do everything simultaneously I have tried everything at once but it never actually worked in my favour. Thus, I had to make a choice, whether I wanted to do Youtube or VFX or Studies or Others Business that I have. That was a very difficult choice for me to make because I loved all of it, but could only do one at that time though they all had scope in their own way and could have been a career option. The decision which I took was carrying on with my studies before it all and I still think that was a wise step to take nonetheless.
Interviewer – How does ‘VFX’ works and in order to create VFX based content, what is the difficult work which goes on behind the scene?
LOKESH KHATRI – It is not easy at all, and there are plenty of times when this question pops up in mind of people that, what is the big deal and whole fuss about it. There is a perception that it barely takes 1 or 2 hours, but the reality is something completely different, because it is a multi- layered task in itself. Once a project is decided then we proceed with arranging the resources needed to get things done. The next thing to focus on after that is software update. Now 3D softwares get frequent updates, and getting started with them is not as easy at all. Whenever this happens we have to go through the entire update documentation to see what has changed, what new things are added and what is removed. It is a process at length in itself.
Interviewer – There must be certain difficulties occurring your way when you work on ‘VFX’ based content. What are those?
LOKESH KHATRI – There is certainly a challenge, and the real challange starts after we actually start working on the software part of project, although it's a complete technical (camera tracking, modelling, sculpting, texturing, animating, rendering and compositing) based work which in many ways I enjoy doing but to say the least, it is way complexed in ground reality.
Interviewer – It would be good to know about your upcoming project, tell something about it? When would we be able to see something new?
LOKESH KHATRI – It's been 2 months since my last video was uploaded, people always ask me that, "okay we've seen the mark 5 suit, now where's nano tech suit?" and I don't have any plans to return anytime soon to be very blunt and honest about it, still there's one thing I can assure you and would like you to know that the next video is going to be extraordinary. The people are going love it once it is out. When it's coming out? in next 6 months? 1 year? That is quite a surprise but, I am working on it and hopefully we will be able to see something catchy and splendid soon.