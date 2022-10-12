Long-Term Cryptocurrency Investments to consider amid the Bear Market - Uniswap and Big Eyes Coin

Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency industry has grown in relevance worldwide and is now one of the most talked about sectors in global communities. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, the industry is providing feasible solutions to problems that global citizens contend with on a daily basis. The most prominent sector which crypto has influenced is the banking and finance sector, which is notorious for issues such as lack of transparency, inaccessibility and third-party interference.
However, the ongoing bear market is putting a strain on day-to-day activities within the industry and resulting in unprecedented losses. Within the current climate, crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, are having to turn to various innovative strategies to ensure their businesses are safe.
Long-term cryptocurrency investing is a type of investing that can mitigate the effects of the bear market and guarantee returns in the long run. As the bear market rages on, it could be the solution that struggling investors desperately require. In this piece, we explore three possible long-term cryptocurrency investments that investors should consider within the current climate. Here’s all you need to know about Polygon (MATIC), Uniswap (UNI) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap (UNI) is a notable decentralised exchange (DEX) platform that facilitates the non-custodial and automated trading of crypto tokens. All around the cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap (UNI) is noteworthy for providing feasible solutions to liquidity concerns. It is able to achieve this through automated solutions and, in doing so, avoids the problems that earlier decentralised exchanges had to deal with.
Uniswap (UNI) is a leading platform in the Decentralized finance (De-Fi) space and a pioneer. Its native cryptocurrency, UNI, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto-related activities, such as network governance, payment fees and user interaction. As an industry-leading De-Fi coin, UNI is a highly sought-after token with stocks on various top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase Pro, Huobi, Uniswap (V2) and Uniswap (V3).
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most anticipated cryptocurrencies this year and, as such, has become the subject of interest and excitement within the industry.
The token is receiving much interest because of its role in the upcoming Big Eyes crypto project and its many use cases, real-life applications and features.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) requires no transaction fees, making it ideal for interaction between traders and other crypto regulars within the industry.
Additionally, it is a 90% community-owned token committed to community growth and charitable causes. 5% of its total supply is allocated to ocean-saving charities. The other 5% is allocated to marketing so the coin can continue to grow.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the fourth stage of its presale and has already raised over $6.6 million. Within the current climate, the token is a suitable option for long-term cryptocurrency investment and looks on course to become a valuable asset within the industry.
