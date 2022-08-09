Long weekend Getaways Places Near Mumbai

August 9: Most working professionals wait for the weekends to chill and relax at home. A few adventurous souls await the weekend to escape the city chaos and travel to nearby places. If you are a Mumbaikar, there are many amazing destinations nearby that you can visit for an enriching holiday. And if you are planning weekend getaways near Mumbai during the long weekends in 2022, we have put together a list of some beautiful places. From beaches to hill stations and trekking destinations, options are plenty.
Alibaug
Distance from Mumbai – 97 km (approx)
A coastal town in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, Alibaug is a popular weekend destination for people from Mumbai. The town is a great place to forget all your worries and unwind with quiet beaches, restaurants serving delectable seafood, forts, and a good vibe.
You can easily reach Alibaug by road, but the best way is to take the ferry ride from Gateway of India or Ferry Wharf. The ride takes about 50-60 minutes to reach the Mandwa jetty.
When you are in Alibaug, you can relax on many beaches, such as Kashid, Varsoli, Akshi, and Nagaon. If you are in the mood for some adventure, you can take part in various water sports, like parasailing, banana riding, motor boating, etc.
For a relaxing stay, you can check in at Tropicana Resort and Spa, Club Mahindra’s associate resort in Alibaug. The premium amenities and the warm hospitality services rejuvenate your senses.
Goa
Distance from Mumbai – 582 km (approx)
Goa needs no introduction. One of the most popular holiday getaways near Mumbai, Goa, as you would know, is popular for its stunning beaches, majestic forts with rich history, spectacular churches, and a lot of natural beauty.
Here you can do absolutely nothing and relax by the beach or indulge in various adventure activities like hiking, scuba diving, bungee jumping, and even hot air ballooning. There are numerous pubs and nightclubs where you can let your hair loose and dance through the night.
You can stay at one of the Club Mahindra resorts like Club Mahindra Emerald Palms, Club Mahindra Assonora, Club Mahindra Acacia Palms or Club Mahindra Varca. These resorts in Goa ensure you have a memorable holiday experience.
Mahabaleshwar
Distance from Mumbai – 263 km (approx.)
In the Satara district, Mahabaleshwar is known for its picturesque valley views, hilltops, and strawberries. It is one of the best places near Mumbai for weekends where you can get away from the Urban chaos. Surrounded by the majestic Western Ghats and lush green forests, there are many scenic spots where you can visit to spend a peaceful time admiring the charming views.
While in the city, you can book your stay at the Club Mahindra Saj or Club Mahindra Sherwood, a resort in Mahabaleshwar. These properties offer an uninterrupted view of the scenic valleys, and the warm services will spoil you.
Daman
Distance from Mumbai – 170 km (approx)
A small island on the west coast of India, Daman is known for its serene beaches and lush greenery. The sleepy town has a rich history of 2000 years and boasts many historical monuments and places of worship. Once under Portuguese rule, to date, you can see the influence of the colonial period on the local culture and architecture. Also, many sparsely crowded beaches make it one of the best weekend getaways from Mumbai to enjoy a peaceful holiday.
Igatpuri
Distance from Mumbai – 121 km (approx.)
You can visit Igatpuri any time of the year to revel in its serene environment and abundance of natural beauty. However, during the monsoon, the town paints an entirely different picture. Replete with waterfalls, temples, and spiritual centres, Igatpuri makes a destination perfect for a weekend trip from Mumbai.
Whether you are looking for a quaint holiday or want to indulge in some adventure, this place is a haven. For adventure enthusiasts, rappelling, camping, trekking, and zip lining would keep you busy and entertained.
August has two long weekends you can make the most of by planning a trip to one of these amazing destinations near Mumbai.