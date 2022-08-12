Look good and feel great with Maryam Ishtiaq.

Mariam Ishtiaq is a USA-based blogger and influencer who loves to share her lifestyle which incorporates styling, travel, food, quick tips, motherhood, you just name it. Her beauty tips ranging from skin to hair inculcate organic and inorganic both of which she swears by.
She has long straight hair and soft subtle skin and she takes care of them religiously with organic and artificial products.
She tries to explain in her blog how one has to be patient while dying their hair and have to take extra care since it’s a process involving bleach. According to her routine, she uses sulfate-free shampoo, washes her hair twice a week, uses coconut oil on the weekends for 24 hours, and uses leave-in Moroccan Argan Hair Oil after washing her hair. The 2 products that she swears by for her beautiful hair are Nourishing Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum & Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Strength Penetrating Oil for Dry Coarse Hair. She lets her hair Air Dry only and uses only a wooden comb to comb her hair. She also often uses a Bamboo fiber-full Root Booster in her roots. This thing is THE secret behind the volume in her hair these days. She doesn’t know what kind of potions made this spray, but it’s doing lots of magic to her hair!
Sunflower Oil Blend – With warm weather comes dry heat and with dry heat comes damaged hair. We need to invest in products that help maintain the healthy make-up of our hair. And because Maryam is always in the market for shampoo and conditioners that help rejuvenate hair, Aveeno’s Sunflower Oil Blend is her new go-to. It’s perfect for damaged hair! According to her Not only does this Sunflower Oil Blend do wonders for your hair, but the products are also easily accessible. So you look and feel good.
Rather than applying loads of makeup on her face, she feels comfortable with quick and easy everyday makeup techniques. The maximum that she uses is a foundation, concealer, contour, setting powder, blush, and highlighter. For her eyes, she uses eyeliner and mascara and she is good to go. The tip she shares often for dark circles is, that she uses a drop of concealer on her beauty blender and blends out the red pigmentation on her dark circles under the eyes. You may use more depending on how much coverage you may be going for.
Maryam’s skin and hair tips are very handy and not that expensive which makes them a win-win for both ends.