Looking for a cosy eatery for your weekend binge? Check out Madhya Pradesh's bakery and coffee pub Bake-N-Shake

There are only a few things we want from our lives, a great job, a loyal friend circle, and a place to hang out every weekend. Are you looking for a cosy eatery that has a great ambience, mouth-watering food and some of the best desserts under the sun? We suggest that you head to Madhya Pradesh and visit Bake-N-Shake.
Founded in 2004, Bake-N-Shake has now gone on to become one of the best bakeries in the state and deserves to be the place you visit every weekend. Whether it's wanting to eat a plate of delicious spring rolls or just sitting in a cosy corner on a rainy day and having a cup of coffee, this bakery has a dish for every mood.
The founders of Bake-N-Shake Sanjay Talreja, Bharat Talreja, Goldy Talreja, and Vinod Talreja came together to give all of you some of the tastiest treats. After the success of their first bakery, the founders decided to expand their venture to ensure everyone gets to honour their sweet tooth. With three bakeries in Bhopal, one in Indore and one in Gwalior, the founders are gearing up to open bakeries across the country.
Wondering what sets their menu apart from all the other bakeries around you? Bake-N-Shake honours your childhood by not only having dishes like cream rolls and marble cake on the menu but also adding more flavour to it by launching butterscotch cream rolls, chocolate dip cream rolls and buttercream rolls.
Not just that, Bake-N-Shake also customise and creates some of the coolest cakes including a FRIENDS theme cake, butterfly fondant and three-tied cakes. Apart from the conventional flavours, Bake-N-Shake also offers blueberry cheesecake, vanilla and chocolate ganache flavoured macaroons.
Isn't this reason enough to head to one of their outlets and check out their delectable menu? If you're not in Madhya Pradesh and want to try their special treats, you can order them on www.bakenshake.in. Treat yourself this weekend with their special cookies, muffins and pastries.